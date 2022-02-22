Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Ghana needs to increase natural gas based electricity generation – Dr Bawumia
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Ghana needs to increase natural gas-based electricity generation – Dr Bawumia
22 February 2022
Read Article
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Ghana needs to increase natural gas-based electricity generation – Dr Bawumia
play video
Ghana to pilot gas driven and electronic vehicles soon - Dr Bawumia
play video
Ghana to pilot gas driven and electronic vehicles soon - Dr Bawumia
Videos
play video
Kufuor, Sir Jonah, others’ roles in getting UTAG to call off strike
22 February 2022
77
play video
Bloggers Forum: A look at 3Music awards nomination scheme
22 February 2022
835
play video
They are just ordinary players – Hearts of Oak captain on Etouga and Mfegue
22 February 2022
6170
play video
I Should’ve Quit Music Last Year, I Went Through A Lot Of Bad Times - O.V Pours Her Heart Out
22 February 2022
62
play video
King Promise and Darkovibes at stadium
22 February 2022
422
play video
I’ve Made Over 1 Million Dollars On My Trending Ameno Amapiano Remix Song - Nektunez Tells It All
22 February 2022
191
play video
Counsellor Lutterodt in an interview with KofiTV
22 February 2022
612
play video
Ghana Card: Applicants express frustration at slow pace of registration at Accra Sports Stadium
22 February 2022
633
play video
People&Places: The story of the Sayu people who used leaves to communicate
22 February 2022
2251
play video
Hearts of Oak should use Sulley Muntari to get sponsors - Agyemang-Badu
22 February 2022
423
play video
DELAY INTERVIEWS OHEMARTIN
22 February 2022
52839
play video
GhanaWeb TV Live: February 22, 2022
22 February 2022
208
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.