3rd and 7th January 2022 declared public holidays
31 December 2021
First-time MPs share their experiences in parliament
31 December 2021
Adjena community appeals for support to complete works on police station
31 December 2021
31st Night Prophecies: Withdraw your directive or face God’s wrath – Salifu Amoako to Police
31 December 2021
Sekou prophesies Mahama's win in 2024 elections
31 December 2021
‘I am human, I can make mistakes - Bagbin
31 December 2021
Captain Smart incurs wrath of Prophet Kwadwo Duah
31 December 2021
Kevin Taylor writes to Dampare
31 December 2021
Captain Smart slams Prophet Adom Kyei for using abandoned factory as church
31 December 2021
Dr Kobby Mensah jabs Bawumia
31 December 2021
Blakk Rasta jabs Mahama, Akufo-Addo
31 December 2021
Sam George questions IGP
31 December 2021
I did not want to be chief but it had a spiritual backing – Former Hearts of Oak player Francis Bossman
31 December 2021
