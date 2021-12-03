Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
We are against E levy – NDC MPs ran away from Haruna Iddrisu’s comment
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Buy & Sell
We are against E-levy – NDC MPs ran away from Haruna Iddrisu’s comment
03 December 2021
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
TWI NEWS
Related Video(s)
play video
Minority moves motion to overturn approval of budget
play video
NDC MPs sing ‘Revo Revo Revolution’ song in parliament to reject budget
play video
Kwaku Baako blames Majority for budget brouhaha
Videos
play video
I've Never Asked For Divorce! - Counselor Charlotte Rubbishes Husband's Interview With Zionfelix
03 December 2021
0
play video
Great Olympics land $810,000 McDan sponsorship deal
03 December 2021
0
play video
‘Go through the media and see how I’m being insulted’ – ‘Angry’ Bagbin tells MPs
03 December 2021
0
play video
Bawumia, Chief Imam join former 2nd Lady to thank Allah after short illness
03 December 2021
0
play video
People&Places: A look into one of Ghana's biggest museums making waves internationally - Nkyinkyim
03 December 2021
0
play video
My Life Is In D?ng?r, My Albanian Baby Daddy Want To…….- Single Mother Reveals She Is Being Harass?d
03 December 2021
0
play video
FIFA rejects South Africa protest against Ghana
03 December 2021
0
play video
That awkward moment Tems stopped Wizkid from lifting her on stage
03 December 2021
0
play video
'Lone fighter' Sosu spotted chanting peace amidst parliament chaos
03 December 2021
0
play video
I Will Never Marry Again - Xandy Kamel Passionately Speaks About Her Failed Marriage
03 December 2021
0
play video
Koku Anyidoho slams Asiedu Nketia
03 December 2021
0
play video
Friday Debate: Is Lionel Messi a worthy winner of 2021 Ballon D'OR?
03 December 2021
0
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2021 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.