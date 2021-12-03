Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Speaker, rule quickly! How an NPP MP’s words escalated things in parliament
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Buy & Sell
Speaker, rule quickly! - How an NPP MP’s words escalated things in parliament
03 December 2021
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Chaos erupts in Parliament as NDC, NPP MPs 'fight'
play video
How marshals protected Speaker’s mace amidst chaos in parliament
Videos
play video
I've Never Asked For Divorce! - Counselor Charlotte Rubbishes Husband's Interview With Zionfelix
03 December 2021
0
play video
Great Olympics land $810,000 McDan sponsorship deal
03 December 2021
0
play video
‘Go through the media and see how I’m being insulted’ – ‘Angry’ Bagbin tells MPs
03 December 2021
0
play video
Bawumia, Chief Imam join former 2nd Lady to thank Allah after short illness
03 December 2021
0
play video
People&Places: A look into one of Ghana's biggest museums making waves internationally - Nkyinkyim
03 December 2021
0
play video
My Life Is In D?ng?r, My Albanian Baby Daddy Want To…….- Single Mother Reveals She Is Being Harass?d
03 December 2021
0
play video
FIFA rejects South Africa protest against Ghana
03 December 2021
0
play video
That awkward moment Tems stopped Wizkid from lifting her on stage
03 December 2021
0
play video
'Lone fighter' Sosu spotted chanting peace amidst parliament chaos
03 December 2021
0
play video
We are against E-levy – NDC MPs ran away from Haruna Iddrisu’s comment
03 December 2021
0
play video
I Will Never Marry Again - Xandy Kamel Passionately Speaks About Her Failed Marriage
03 December 2021
0
play video
Koku Anyidoho slams Asiedu Nketia
03 December 2021
0
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2021 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.