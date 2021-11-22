Youtube Icon
Employers to pay SSNIT contributions via momo
Employers to pay SSNIT contributions via momo
22 November 2021
TWI NEWS
Videos
Davido’s crew members reportedly get into a fight at a club in Dubai
22 November 2021
Ghana’s number one problem is NDC, NPP – A Plus
22 November 2021
Africans are poor because they like cursing -Adjagurajah
22 November 2021
The Lowdown: The role of women in journalism in Ghana
22 November 2021
Eyes on the ground: Water storage tanks fall off moving truck on N1 highway
22 November 2021
Bus conveying Hearts of Oak fans breaks down after defeat to Ashgold
22 November 2021
Joeboy, reveals the secrets behind hit song Alcohol, rise of Afrobeats and culture
22 November 2021
One third of my salary goes into taxes – Angela Ofori-Atta
22 November 2021
Kumchacha advises Kennedy Agyapong
22 November 2021
Minority gives condition for approving 2022 budget
22 November 2021
Asabee resigns as SIGA Boss to join NPP Chairmanship race
22 November 2021
E-Levy: Govt relieving the rich and heavily taxing the poor - Sam George
22 November 2021
