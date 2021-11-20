Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Road Minister had 'administrative' right to suspend road tolls Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Buy & Sell
Road Minister had 'administrative' right to suspend road tolls - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
20 November 2021
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Samuel Eto'o wants to lead Cameroon football body
20 November 2021
10
play video
‘Journalist Albert’ details meeting with Bola Ray, Nana Aba after brouhaha
20 November 2021
10
play video
Pwalugu tollbooth traders want cessation of tolls reconsidered
20 November 2021
10
play video
Tollbooth workers won't be jobless - Oppong-Nkrumah
20 November 2021
10
play video
I welcome the momo tax - Charles Owusu
20 November 2021
10
play video
2022 Budget: You are an insensitive government - Asiedu Nketia
20 November 2021
10
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2021 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.