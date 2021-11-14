Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
LGBTQ+ is very un Ghanaian – Lawrence Tetteh
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Buy & Sell
LGBTQ+ is very un-Ghanaian – Lawrence Tetteh
14 November 2021
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Akoto Ampaw's FULL SPEECH at hearing on Anti LGBTQ+ bill
Videos
play video
Nana Aba Anamoah exposes, blasts social media troll at an audition
14 November 2021
18
play video
Anti-gay bill: Why should state be bothered about where people insert their genitals? - Prof Prempeh
14 November 2021
18
play video
Ask your sick members to go to hospital and support them in prayers – Kumchacha to pastors
14 November 2021
18
play video
I Bought My First House At Age 20 - UK Based Ghanaian Woman Reveals
14 November 2021
18
play video
There seem to be a selective application of the law in Ghana - Maurice Ampaw
14 November 2021
18
play video
I bought my first house at age 20 - Ghanaian IT Expert In UK
14 November 2021
18
play video
United Showbiz With Nana Ama Mcbrown 13/11/21
14 November 2021
18
play video
MiQ B - All The Glory
14 November 2021
18
play video
Watch how Reggie Zippy was inconsolable at late mother’s funeral
14 November 2021
18
play video
'Lock him up' – Kofi Boakye orders amidst Shatta Wale’s tantrum during IGP’s meeting
14 November 2021
18
play video
Cheating Ghanaian importers
14 November 2021
18
play video
Demands celebs made at meeting with IGP
14 November 2021
18
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
Feedback
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2021 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.