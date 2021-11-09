Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
'From jail to a new deal' Shatta bags contract
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Buy & Sell
'From jail to a new deal' - Shatta bags contract
09 November 2021
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
TWI NEWS
Videos
play video
Govt collaborating with like-minded organizations to curb cybercrime in West Africa - Natl Security ministry
09 November 2021
12
play video
Ghana at 63 Was Celebrated With Asian Food In Manchester - Woman Reveals
09 November 2021
12
play video
Court orders police to release Shatta Wale’s phone
09 November 2021
12
play video
Aboso residents in Prestea Huni Valley wallowed by filth
09 November 2021
12
play video
Talkertainment Exclusive Interview With Darkovibes
09 November 2021
12
play video
Shatta Wale, Medikal, others appear in court after bail
09 November 2021
12
play video
'Flew with the birds' - KiDi goes sky diving
09 November 2021
12
play video
Fire of Cecilia Marfo fame finally found
09 November 2021
12
play video
You're corrupt - Captain Smart slams Akufo-Addo
09 November 2021
12
play video
NDC denounces ‘Do or Die’ stuff
09 November 2021
12
play video
You are the most deceptive president in the Fourth Republic – Captain Smart slams Akufo-Addo
09 November 2021
12
play video
World Cup Qualifiers: 4 players to miss game
09 November 2021
12
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
Feedback
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2021 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.