Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Apostle Okoh Agyemang takes on pastors who prophesy against celebrities, popular figures
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Buy & Sell
Apostle Okoh-Agyemang takes on pastors who prophesy against celebrities, popular figures
07 November 2021
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
TWI NEWS
Videos
play video
Exposing one of the biggest problems in the Ghanaian music industry
07 November 2021
4
play video
Sister Deborah hides the identity of her new man
07 November 2021
4
play video
Somo: The referee who entertains footballers and fans during games
07 November 2021
4
play video
My father was the first person to establish a fuel station in Kumasi - Germany-based Ghanaian
07 November 2021
4
play video
My marriage has not collapsed, ignore the rumours - Nayas
07 November 2021
4
play video
Kennedy Agyapong picks up an award in USA amid allegations of ill-health
07 November 2021
4
play video
I am ready to do menial jobs to support my husband in Germany - Nayas
07 November 2021
4
play video
Bloggers' Forum: Black Sherif 'Second Sermon' remix with Burna Boy
07 November 2021
4
play video
Man of God urges IGP to deal with pastors who give fake prophecies
07 November 2021
4
play video
'True healing is from God': One down, you can't touch me and go free - Nigel Gaisie
07 November 2021
4
play video
Watch GPL highlights as Karela Utd draw 1-1 with Ashgold in Obuasi
07 November 2021
4
play video
Watch GPL highlights as Legon Cities beat RTU at the Accra Sports stadium
07 November 2021
4
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
Feedback
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2021 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.