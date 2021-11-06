Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Ghana Police did no wrong, it was God's plan Shatta Wale to fans
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Buy & Sell
Ghana Police did no wrong, it was God's plan - Shatta Wale to fans
06 November 2021
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
TWI NEWS
Related Video(s)
play video
Shatta Wale should not be granted bail yet – Some Ghanaians assert
play video
Shatta Wale - Sacrifice (Audio Slide)
Videos
play video
New video of Francis-Xavier Sosu advising angry youth protestors against tyre burning and road blocking
06 November 2021
13
play video
How Duncan Williams saved Congo's president on the day of inauguration
06 November 2021
13
play video
The Lowdown: The role of women in journalism
06 November 2021
13
play video
Fella Makafui warns bullies to stay away from her family
06 November 2021
13
play video
We demand justice - Family of teenager stabbed to death by another student
06 November 2021
13
play video
I strategically made Black Sherif dominate my song 'Abotre' - Amerado
06 November 2021
13
play video
Another overpass chop bar operator arrested at Mallam Junction
06 November 2021
13
play video
'Scary' accident scenes from some traffic intersections in Accra | Citi Newsroom
06 November 2021
13
play video
Stonebwoy - Greedy Men (Official Video)
06 November 2021
13
play video
QueenLet features Nigerian gospel star Jimmy D Psalmist in her latest, 'Windblow'
06 November 2021
13
play video
Bloggers' Forum: Black Sherif 'Second Sermon' remix with Burna Boy
06 November 2021
13
play video
Call Oboy Siki to order - Ga chief pleads with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
06 November 2021
13
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
Feedback
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2021 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.