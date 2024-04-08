Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Meet the 8 ‘prominent’ lawyers Akufo Addo has penciled to be justices of the Court of Appeal
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Opinions
Meet the 8 ‘prominent’ lawyers Akufo-Addo has penciled to be justices of the Court of Appeal
08 April 2024
Read Article
9997
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
People & Places: Veteran journalist Cameron Duodu recounts his experience of Ghana’s independence day
play video
Veteran journalist recounts how he fled Ghana during Rawlings' second coming
Videos
play video
Countryman Songo apologizes to John Paintsil on Adom TV
08 April 2024
1385
play video
Young kenkey seller strongly believes education does not hold the key to success | Everyday People
08 April 2024
586
play video
Mahama leads Bawumia by nearly 20% votes in new Info Analytics poll
08 April 2024
7081
play video
Charles Taylor on why Kudus would failed if Black Stars is built around him
08 April 2024
4327
play video
Dan Kwaku Yeboah Media Foundation pays for amputation of Robert Mensah's son’s leg
08 April 2024
3914
play video
Islam will become powerful when Bawumia is elected president – Pius Hadzide
08 April 2024
8702
play video
Watch highlights of Dreams FC’s 1-1 draw against Stade Malien in CAF Confederation Cup
08 April 2024
934
play video
Delay's interview with Salma Mumin
08 April 2024
14484
play video
Watch video of fake healing testimony by 67-year-old man that got him arrested at Kasoa Church of Pentecost
08 April 2024
15580
play video
What was the feedback from God? – Akufo-Addo questioned over Nat'l Cathedral
08 April 2024
9750
play video
Free SHS: Every sensible person will opt for a review – Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng
08 April 2024
5086
play video
Dr. Nduom gifts first batch of students from his university $1,000 each on their graduation
08 April 2024
13913
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.