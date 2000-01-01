You are here: HomeCountryInformation Technology

Information Technology

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) 12 2001
Internet users 200,000 2002
Internet Users/Capita 9.88 per 1000 2002
Internet country code .gh 2003

Ghana is a full chapter of the Internet Society. Dr Quaynor (NCS) is a member of the Executive Committee on the Internet Society. In 1994, Ghana was the first West African nation to be connected to the Internet.

  • 3 PCs per 1,000 people
  • 2 years ago (2000), Accra lacked a single Internet cafe. Now the city boasts more than 600 of them, a consequence of plummeting prices for PCs and new ways of circumventing the phone system to reach Web servers. An hour online costs anywhere from 75 cents to $1.25, still pricey in a country where many people earn that much in a day.

