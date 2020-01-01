Red Red

3 ripened plantains (extra soft)

Slice the plantains diagonally and deep fry till golden brown,

black eyed peas (beans) (i prefer the canned variety, easier to cook with)

palm oil or vegetable oil (i prefer palm oil) - half a cup

1 can crushed tomatoes

1 scotch bonnet pepper (a habanero does the same job too).. careful though, those mothers are HOT!!!!! spices to taste (i use maggi cube)

1 pink onion(chopped)

garlic/ginger (to taste)

: Doh-doh-chie, ????pour oil in pan, stir in chopped onion and garlic till onion turns transclucent) add crushed tomatoes and scotchbonnet pepper (cut the pepper in halves, it releases the flavor better)...and let simmer till the oil rises to the top (this sauce is the basic tomato sauce that can be used for different recipes) Add beans to sauce and let simmer for 10 minutes, stirring to prevent burning. Add spices to taste and voila... red red!!! Serve with fried plantains!.. (sauce goes very well with rice to..)

=== COOKED (OR BOILED) PLANTAIN -- ANC

===

Note: Boiled plantains make an easy-to-prepare base for meat or vegetable stews. Because of the amount of agricultural chemicals used in fruit cultivation, we suggest a good soap and hot-water scrub before cooking plantains this way. If you prefer, you may peel them before boiling.

4 large plantains

Drop unpeeled plantains in boiling water. Cook for 15-20 minutes until a test plantain is tender when pierced with a fork. Peel before serving.