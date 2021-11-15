Zanetor Rawlings’ appeal and other issues

Opinions of Monday, 15 November 2021

Columnist: Lawrence Appiah-Osei

Last week was so a busy week, I didn’t even know what to write about. There were the matters arising out of Serwah Broni, Catholic Bishops and Boabeng Asamoah, Dr Rawlings’ appeal to NDC, President Mahama’s thank you speech, One year anniversary of JJ Rawlings, LGBTQ discussions in parliament, the Tidal Waves and many more. I will choose just two and share my opinion on them.



Dr. Rawlings’ appeal, l heard Dr. Zanetor Rawlings has appealed to the NDC to bring back her mother to the party. Writing about some of such appeals could be tricky since I may not know the conversations that had gone on behind the scenes. So I will do it in the form of questions. Hopefully, some of the questions will have answers behind the scenes.



Did Dr. Rawlings get the permission of her mother before making the appeal? Does Dr. Rawlings know her mother still owns a registered political party? Did the mother tell Dr. Rawlings what will become of her party if she is accepted back?



Does Dr. Rawlings know some people are in this current government who got there because of her mother’s party? What becomes of those people if her party is disbanded? What is Mrs Rawlings bringing to the table? Why is Mrs. Rawlings herself not speaking?



NDC can give any conditions to Mrs. Rawlings before bringing her back but I have my three conditions:



1. Her party should write to the Electoral Commission and cancel their membership as a political party



2. She should call Nana Akufo-Addo to withdraw Ernest Owusu Bempah as the PRO for Ghana Gas Company, since he is there in the name of her party.



3. She should pick up an NDC card and register as a member since NDC did not sack her.



If these three conditions are difficult for her to do, then she is not coming in good faith.



I heard Yaw Boateng Asamoah telling the Catholic Bishops to come out and clarify their criticisms of the NPP. This is all because the Catholic Bishops have finally come out to talk about hardships in Ghana.



Do you see why I keep telling you this government has no idea what it is doing? Do you now understand why they told Ghanaians to fix themselves when they were told to fix the country? This government does not understand when Ghanaians tell them the hardships in Ghana are unbearable. If they don’t understand your hardships, how can they solve them? In other words, if they don’t know the prices of fuel are high, how can they reduce them?.



I have said it and I will keep saying that if you are a Ghanaian and you think in the next three years ahead of you, this government is going to do something dramatically that will have a positive impact on your life, you are a fool.



This government is running the country one day at a time until January 7, 2025, when they will leave the Jubilee House. All I pray for is that they will leave the place in peace.