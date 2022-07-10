Youth in drug: Frailty of hope of Ghana

Opinions of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Columnist: Justice Reuben Adusei

A drug is defined as (a) a substance recognized in an official pharmacopoeia or formulary or (b) a substance intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease. This definition forms part of the positive aspect of a drug.



On the other hand, a drug can be defined as something and often an illegal or illicit substance that causes addiction, habituation or a marked change in consciousness. However, the latter definition is, unfortunately, the one mostly used or consumed by a greater percentage of the youth in Ghana.



Examples of such drugs are given as alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, marijuana, opioid, heroin among others. In recent times, some of these youth who are into strong drug addiction have invented their own local mixture known as 'Laka'. This, however, is the mixture of the local dry gin (Akpeteshie) and marijuana ( wee). Also, new inventions such as wee toffee, wee cake, wee biscuits etc are on the clandestine markets. These substances make them go high and feel extremely enthused. Sometimes, they feel bossy and kingpin when interacting with them.



The population of Ghana is predominantly youthful; it is a kind of population statistic, comprising greatly the youth ranging 16-40. The statistical data available from the 2021 Population and Housing Census (2021 PHC) published and titled: Ghana 2021 Population and Housing Census; General Report Volume 3A Population of Regions and Districts by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) page 40: fig 4.1: population size, 1921-2021 Censuses puts Ghana's total population as 30, 832,019.



Among the 30, 832, 019 total population of Ghana, it is my quess that, the youth forms about 65 percent of the 30, 832,019 which is translated into some 20,040,813.



As there is a popular phraseology that says that, nothing happens without a cause, quckly, I would like to zoom into the subject of causes, effects and prevention of drug addiction among the youth population of Ghana as the topic for discussion and analysis.



Causes:



Mainly, the menace of drug addiction among the youth of Ghana are caused by the following:



Poor Parental Care



This simply explains a situation whereby some parents fail to provide proper parental care and guidance for their wards right from their infancy. However, this could be owed to the fact of single parenting or negligence of duties and responsibilities of both parents.



Broken Homes



By explanation, this is the case in which marriage couples end the marriage contract between themselves for a particular reason. Nonetheless, when this situation happens, oftentimes, the children as the by-products of this suffered or failed marriage are not properly taken care of by neither parent. In such a situation, the children are left on the streets galliventing. In doing so, they end up associating themselves with criminals and learn how to take drugs and over time, they become hardened drug addicts.



Peer Group Pressure/Influence



Simply put, this tries to explain the condition in which young people of same age become friends, do almost everything together and also share certain beliefs and characteristics together. Apparently, the tendencies of these groups influencing one another to do something alterior or affront to the society are higher. However, each member of this peer group is infleuenced to imitate or mimic the lifestyle of one another in the group. So, the final analysis is that, if the group is into drugs, then, the entire members will most definately be drug addicts.



Failure of the society



From the sociological pont of view, the society has aslo gotten its fair share of the blame. Clearly, the soceity has somehow somewhat failed to responsibly shape the character and conduct of the youth population in Ghana. Clearly, as there is a saying that, "rome was not built in a day so the youth did not get spoilt and gotten themselves drug addicts in a day" Most definately, this social canker or menace might have started right from the society without the leadership and authority putting in any measures to battle it. And now, the situation is on ascendancy. In fact, this has become an albatross hanging around our neck.



Failure of the Ghana Police Service and other state institutions



In recent times, the Police Administration has been in the news for the wrong reasons. Clearly, the society or the people of Ghana and of course, preventing people ( The youth) from the possession and usage of drugs in Ghana. But the million question then is, is the police up to the task on this? Recently, a police officer with number 45638 G/Sgt Lotsu Agbeko was nabbed for alledgedly carring narcotic drugs suspected to be marijuana, commonly known ad wee (aduro). In fact, sources further say that, this busted police officer was carrying a boatload of 250 parcels of indian hemps.



Early Exposure to drugs



Again, some people become drug addicts due to the fact of being exposed to drugs in the early stage of their lives. I for example, I was 6 when my late uncle used to send me to go and buy him cigarrete (555 brand). In that instance, I was exposed to drug in my early stage and if care was not taken, I could have ended up being a cigarette smoker or something.



Physical and Sexual abuse



In oder for some of the youth to arouse their sexual pressure, they then tend to the usege of drugs such as clomipramine (anafranil), flibanserin (Addyi) and bremelanotide (vyleesi). However, the two latter drugs are recommended by the FDA for use among women of low sexual drive. Viagra is also a drug used by women of low sexual drive ( low libido). It is therefore, an undeniable fact that, the continued use of these drugs can result into strong drug addiction.



Effects of Drug Addiction



Imperatively, I would like us to also look at the adverse effects of over-usage of drugs/drug addiction among the youth in Ghana.



Stroke



Sadly enough, one of the adverse effects associated with drug addiction is stroke. This is a medical condition whereby there is damage to the brain from interruption of its blood supply. It must however, be noted among the youth that, drug addiction has the potency and the potential to cuase them stroke.



Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)



From medical perspective, these are a group of disorders of the human heart and blood vessels. In fact, these disorders come in the following forms and types: 1. Coronary heart disease, 2. Cerebrovascular disease, 3. Peripheral arterial disease, 4. Congenital heart disease, 5. Rheumatic heart disease. It must however, be sounded to the youth that, their continual drug addiction could lead to the medical conditions listed supra. In fact, data available on the World Health Organization's (WHO's) website shows that these are the leading causes of death globally. It further goes on to say that, an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019 alone. This poses much danger, threat and fear to human life.



Hepatatis B and C



Medically, hepatitis means, an inflammation of the liver. However, Hepatitis B and C is an infection caused by a virus that attacks the liver and leads to inflammation. The virus is spread by contact with contaminated blood. It must also be noted that, excessive alcoholism can lead to this medical condition.



Lung Diseases/Disorders



Scientific Research shows that, there are several types of diseases or disorders that prevent the lungs from functioning properly. However, the eight (8) common type of Respiratory diseases are: Asthma, COPD, Crystic, Fibrosis, Lung Cancer, Tuberculosis, Bronchitis and Pneumonia. Cautiously, the youth in Ghana must be aware of the fact that, excessive drug addiction has the potential and potency to land them in one or more of these medical conditions.



Mental Disorder/Derail



One of the dangerous effects of drug addiction among the Ghanaian youth is mental disorder or derail: any of a broad range of medical conditions ( such as major depression, schizophrenia, obsessive compulsive disorder, or panic disorder) that are marked basically by sufficient disorganization of personality, mind, or emotions to impair normal psychological functioning and cause marked distress or disability that are typically associated with a disruption in normal thinking, feeling, mood, behaviour, interpersonal interactions, or daily functioning. However, it is evidently clear that, on the streets of our cities that is, Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast, Takoradi among others there are a multitude of mad or insane people. Of course, the cause of the insanity of these people can not exclusively be attributed to the menace of drug addiction. In fact, other factors are equally blamable.



Dented National Dignity



Apparently, when there is an increased or alarming rate of drug addiction and usage among the youth in the Ghanaian society, the ripple effect is that, it dents the dignity and reputation of the nation on a global platform. For instance, the recent case of the police officer who was napped by his fellow police officers for alledgedly possessing and carrying marjuana, goes a long way to dent the image and integrity of the Police Administration. Potentially, this leads to lost of trust and confidence in the Police Service.



Low Productivity



Productivity by definition is, output of a man per an hour. This is furthered by saying that, by productivity, what we mean is what the individual Ghanaian is able to produce within a given period of time in the country. However, in a country such as Ghana where drug addiction among the youth, who then form the active vibrant working class of the population is prevalent, there is no denial of the fact that, the productivity levels of the country will be grieveously affected. And when this phenomenon happens, the economic growth and development of the Economy of Ghana will be challenged thereby affecting our GPD as well.



Preventive Mechanisms



Phraseologically, "every problem has a solution," in consonance with the given phrase, prevention mechanisms to clamp down on the menace of drug addiction which is also a national security threat are however, proffered as follows:



Mass Education and Campaign



A strategic and concerted efforts should be made to ensure that, massive education and campaign are organized to teach against the use of drugs among the Ghanaian youth. Again, a strong campaign must also be mounted or launched against the consumption of drugs among the youth, who are the future leaders and builders of our country Ghana. I am passionately appealing to the print media, electronic media, radio and television managers and operators in Ghana to rise to the occasion and educate the youth in the subject areas of the causes, effects, and prevention of drug addiction and campaign vigorously against this social canker that hangs around our neck like an albatross.



Proper Parental Guidance and Care



Naturally, parents are supposed to provide proper parental care and guidance for their wards. From the perspective of sociology and socialization, family is the nucleus of society as such, much is expected to be done by it by way of shaping and moulding behaviours of the up and coming young ones within the society.



Institution of Punitive Measures



From a biblical point of view, it is said that, "Folly is bound up in the heart of a child, but the rod of discipline will drive it far from him." ( Proverbs 22:15). Once again, it is also said that, "You spare the rod and spoil the child." In effect, all that these two clear quotations are saying is that, there must be some kind of punitive measures strictly instituted by both parents or guardians and local authorities (kings and queen-mothers) to punish the youth who will fall victims to drug addiction. Also, the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) can enact by-laws to seriously clamp down on this disturbing societal pitfall.



Settlement of Broken Marriages and Re-union



Broken or failed marriages must be fixed to ensure that parents are brought together as it used to be the case in a marriage homes to provide maximum parental care and guidance to children who then grow up to become victims of drug addiction if the parental care and guudance is lost on them. In fact, I am by this Article making a passionate appeal to the church authorities and family heads within our society to ensure that the myriad broken homes are settled and married couples are re-unionized.



Ethical and Moral Consciousness



Ethically, the youth of Ghana must be made conscious of the ethical and moral considerations that exist in the society. They must be taught about the right and wrong or the good and bad within the society. In fact, some strong ethical and moral standards should be inculcated into the youth thereby making them extremely familiarized with an acceptable standard or code of conduct within the society.



Prosecution and Imprisonment



The state institutions such as the Ghana Police Service must ensure that, youths who are caught as culprits or victims of drug addictions and legally and properly prosecuted in the law court and are imprisonned when found guilty of their actions to serve as deterrent to others in the society. In doing so, it will help a great deal in curbing the peril of a boatload of youth engaged in drug addiction in Ghana.



In conclusion, I would like to end my Article by emphazing the fact that, drug addiction among the Ghanaian youth poses a great danger to the Ghanaian society as such is the situation, the central government must ensure that measures are put in place to deal ruthlessly with it. A concerted efforts must be used to fight this negative phenomenon in our society tooth and nail.



Our religious bodies such as the Christianity and Islamic must preach strongly against this cancerous societal phenomenon so that the society becomes less drug addiction or drug addiction free.