Your words are your legacy

Opinions of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Columnist: Jeremiah Mensah Appiah

Our legacy as men and women is not tied to the material things we acquire in this life or the level of popularity but rather our words. Words transcend time and season; it has the ability to transcend from one generation to another but material things cannot.



A look at history reveals great men and women who imparted the word in unique ways and chief among the things they imparted the world with, were their words. This is because words don’t die, they don’t lose their value over the years. They have the same value yesterday, today, and forever. No wonder the Bible says, "Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever (Hebrews 13:8)". I am of the opinion that this is true because John’s gospel describes him as "the word". This is no coincidence, it’s a fact that words don’t die, they still live on even when we are dead and gone.



The legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Kwame Nkrumah, Martin Luther King Jr, Mother Teresa, John F. Kennedy, Winston Churchill, Barack Obama, etc. is their words. Their words still carry with it the same power today as it was on the first day it was spoken.



The legacy of Jesus is not the car he drove, neither the clothes he wore nor the sandals he wore. He left words; he left the message. We all do not know where the apostles lived in their time, neither do we know the cars or donkeys they rode on but we do know one thing. That one thing we do know is their words, the message, the epistles they left behind.



I do not know John Wesley, I do not know Charles Wesley, I do not know Kathryn Kuhlman, I do not know John Knox, I do not know Alexander Dowie, I do not know John G. Lake, I do not know Jack Coe, I do not know A. A. Allen and all the great names of blessed memory but I do know their words. Their words have transcended generations and time and are still impactful today as it was when they were spoken.



200 years from now, 100 years from now, 20-50 years from now if Jesus tarries; you will not be remembered for the location of your church, the size of your building, the number of cars, houses, or businesses you have. It is often the things you said that you will be remembered for if they have the ability or potency to survive till then.



The only thing that does not go with you to your grave is your words…. They are so strong that even death cannot defeat them. No wonder death could not defeat Jesus - again I guess it is because the Bible describes Him as "the word".



Your words are spiritual elements; they don’t die. That is why Jesus said,

"every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give an account thereof in the day of Judgement. For by thy words thou shalt be justified and by thy word thou shall be condemned (Matthew 12:36-37)". It means one day your words will be shown to you by God as to what you built or what your words created.



The most important thing in your life is your words. Your words will decide the quality of your life on earth, your relationship with God, your relationship with other human beings, and where you will go eternally, heaven or hell