Your predecessors didn't introduce E-Levy, but they did better, drop E-Levy now!

Opinions of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Columnist: Doctor Kwadwo Ye-Large

We, members of Bring Mahama Back (BMB) for victory 2024 would like to register our displeasure at the attempt by President Akufo Addo to force the obnoxious e-levy on the already suffering and overburdened people of Ghana.

The e-levy is a lazy man's approach of generating revenue for the government.

Ghanaians are not ready to pay any tax on our MoMo transactions even if it is reduced to zero per cent. We are already paying different kind of taxes to the government yet, we are not seeing any positive impact on our economy; poor roads, high rate of unemployment, insecurity, etc. Go back to the drawing board, review your budget statement and withdraw the e-levy bill from Parliament.



His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has done so much for this country in the area of agriculture, health, road, employment, youth empowerment, etc., yet he never introduced e-levy to overburden the citizens.



Available data indicates that this current government have had access to more revenue for Development in the history of the 4th republic yet, his achievements have been abysmal.



President Akufo Addo will go down in history as the only Ghanaian president who has borrowed more than any other President. It is therefore unthinkable and unimaginable for our President to introduce e-Levy as another way of generating revenue when he has failed to account to Ghanaians on the huge loans he has contracted in addition to taxes.



The BMB movement for victory 2024, has noticed that our country led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and his cohorts have turned our country into a family and friends affair, coupled with excessive borrowing, corruption, high rate of unemployment, and insecurity. The presidency is now a resting home for criminals. They have never made our country more relevant and important for the citizens.



His Excellency John Dramani Mahama is our best bet for the presidency compared to Nana Addo, Bawumia and/or Allan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng because of the abysmal performance of the NPP government.



We are therefore clamouring for the comeback of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to continue the good work he started that profoundly impacted many lives across the length and breadth of the country.



Fellow citizens, be part, let's rise up to resist oppressors rule and make history together!



Moses Tettey Dometey (Bola Ray Jnr)

President, Bring Mahama Back (BMB) for victory 2024