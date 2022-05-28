Yaanom school for the death

Opinions of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Homonyms or homophones are words with the same pronunciations, but different meanings. Examples are: seize and cease; quite and quiet; lose and loose; waste and waist; cause and course; die and dye; complement and compliment; stationary and stationery; brake and break; heal and heel; fair and fare; aisle and isle; deaf and death. These words are most often used wrongly by budding writers, and could even embarrass some experienced ones.



The title for this article is not an error of homophone. It is never a printer's devil. I'm issuing a caveat to the "experts" in proofreading and editing to spare me with comments indicating that I should have used "Yaanom School for the Deaf." Yes it is a fact that Yaanom are hard of hearing when they are possessed with gbeshie spirits, but I will save that title for another time.



Kai, is it true that Yaanom could be dangerously fiendish when it comes to "Agenda-at-all-costs?" Kikikikikikiki, violence seems to be in their blood, and I will elucidate. In fact I am going to do some serious "exegesis" that will shock you. Oops, where from all these big English? I didn't take tea today oo; I took sobolo.



Please fasten your seatbelt for a takeoff. But for the ancestors of Yaanom, Ghana would have been a developed country by now. They truncated the dreams of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. I will prove it. Ghana won independence in the same year as Malaysia. Ghana's per capita income was slightly higher than that of Malaysia at independence.



After colonialism, Ghana's president, Dr. Nkrumah and Malaysia's Tunku Abdul Rahman came up with their vision 2020 plans aimed at building world-class economies, but unlike Rahaman, Nkrumah's government was overthrown in a coup d'etat in 1966 courtesy the ancestors of Yaanom. It is sad to note that today, Malaysia's economy is ten times that of Ghana.



Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah did not have it easy at all during his time as president. Violence and bloodshed was the norm anytime the opposition lost general elections to Kwame Nkrumah's CPP. It happened in 1951, 1954 and 1956. Interestingly, all these elections were conducted by our colonial masters.



Kwame Nkrumah never had peace during his tenure as president. There were at least ten attempts by opposition elements to assassinate him.



In one of such incidents, a policeman called Constable Seth Ametewe on guard duty at the Flagstaff House was allegedly contracted by the then opposition to kill him.



Nkrumah himself recounted the incident in chilling detail in some of his books and memoirs: "It was 1.00 p.m. in the garden of Flagstaff House. I was leaving the office to go for lunch when four shots were fired at me by one of the policemen on guard duty. He was no marksman, though his fifth shot succeeded in killing Salifu Dagarti, a loyal security officer who had run after the would-be assassin, as soon as he spotted him among the trees.



"The policeman then rushed at me trying to hit me with the rifle butt. I wrestled with him and managed to wrestle him to the ground and held him there on his back until help came, but not before he had bitten me on the neck."



In August 1962, Nkrumah was bombed at Kulugungu in the Upper East Region, and it is believed that the injuries he received on that day was what subsequently killed him. Samia Nkrumah, the former president's daughter confirmed this during the centenary celebration of Nkrumah's birthday on September 21, 2009. "I believe it was his injuries from the attack which killed my father. Some of the shrapnels from the bombing was never removed from his body."



Judging from what Nkrumah did during his 9-year stint as president, your guess could be as good as mine if the ancestors of Yaanom did not assault the pillars of his government. Yaanom in their insatiable quest and incontinent desire for power will stop at nothing.



But Ghana must not retrogress. She must move forward! And that is the vision of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama. Fellow Ghanaians let us snub the apostles of violence and backwardness; and show some love to the young man from Bole in 2024 if we want Ghana to be propelled to her next level of glory. No one should enroll in Yaanom School for the Death.