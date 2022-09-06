William Ruto; a hustler from humble beginnings against established dynasties of Kenyatta and Odinga

Opinions of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Columnist: Razak Kojo Opoku

First and foremost, all kinds of loyalty & Disloyalty Theories and political hypothesis would have been stated by those celebrating him today in Kenya and around the world if William Ruto had lost the 2022 Presidential election of Kenya.



William Ruto has demonstrated that the loyalty of a politician should be to God and Country First. Always believe in your convictions than paying attention to the noise from outside.



The two families, Kenyatta and Odinga together with the family of Daniel arap Moi have dominated Kenya's Politics and ruled Kenya for 59years(almost Six Decades) since the Country's Independence from Britain on December 12, 1963.



William Ruto is the first person who is purely a HUSTLER with NO proper GODFATHERISM or ROOTS in Kenya's Political History and completely outside the Political Dynasty of the families and friends of Kenyatta, Moi, Kibaki and Odinga to be elected as the President of Kenya. May God guide, protect and grant William Ruto the wisdom to lead the people of Kenya.



William Ruto was completely SIDELINED and EXCLUDED from decision-making in the government of Uhuru Kenyatta and the ruling Jubilee Party of Kenya.



The first Prime Minister and President of Kenya after independence from Britain was Jomo Kenyatta. He ruled for 14 years between 1964 to 1978. His son, Uhuru Kenyatta was elected as the 4th President of Kenya from 2013 to 2022.



Daniel arap Moi is the 2nd President of Kenya and he remains Kenya's longest serving President, having served for a total of 24 years. Before elected as 2nd President of Kenya, Daniel arap Moi served as the 3rd Vice-President of Kenya from 1967 to 1978 under President Jomo Kenyatta.



Mwai Kibaki is the 3rd President of Kenya for almost 11 years from December 2002 to April 2013. Mwai Kibaki previously served as the Vice-President for 10 years from 1978 to 1988 under President Daniel arap Moi.



Interestingly, in the second term of President Mwai Kibaki from 2008 to 2013, there was a power-sharing government between Mwai Kibaki, Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta as President, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister respectively.



As stated earlier, the 4th President of Kenya is Uhuru Kenyatta, the son of the first President of Kenya, Jomo Kenyatta. Before elected as the 4th President, Uhuru Kenyatta served as Deputy Prime Minister to Prime Minister Raila Odinga from 2008 to 2013. Under this government, William Ruto served as their Minister for Agriculture.



Raila Odinga is also the son of the first Vice-President of Kenya, Oginga Odinga. Raila Odinga formed a power-sharing government with Mwai Kibaki and served as the Prime Minister of Kenya from 2008 to 2013.



William Ruto is certainly now the 5th President of Kenya after defeating the combined forces of Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, the sons of the first President and First Vice-President of Kenya respectively.



After the exit from the government of Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto formed Jubilee Party of Kenya to contest the national Presidential elections of 2013 and 2017. They won the 2013 and 2017 Presidential elections against their boss, former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga and subsequently formed government as President and Deputy President respectively.



However, ahead of the 2022 Presidential election of Kenya, William Ruto exited the Jubilee Party of Kenya and founded his own independent political party known as United Democratic Alliance(UDA). UDA later joined forces with other smaller political parties to formed Kenya Kwanza Coalition(Kenya First) and contested against the Coalition formed by Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga known as Azimio La Umoja Coalition(United Declaration).



Before the Presidential election, almost 90% of all the Opinion Polls and Analysts had predicted a massive victory for Raila Odinga considering the overwhelming support and resources Raila Odinga received from the ruling government, Jubilee Party and the outgoing President, Uhuru Kenyatta. However, William Ruto was able to transcend and override existing Kenya's traditionally established DYNASTIC POLITICS to beat Raila Odinga, the son of Kenya's first Vice-President Oginga Odinga heavily backed by the sitting President Uhuru Kenyatta who is also the son of the first President of Kenya, Jomo Kenyatta.



William Ruto Won the Presidential election with 50.49% and his Party, Kenya First also won majority of the Seats in Kenya's Senate. He has also won the 2022 Election Petition through unanimous decision by the Supreme Court of Kenya.



William Ruto has DEFEATED his two former Bosses, having previously served as a Minister under Kibaki/ Raila Odinga's government, and as Deputy President under Uhuru Kenyatta's government.



William Ruto had an extremely BITTER SPLIT with the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta. I hope the two gentlemen would put their differences aside in the supreme interest of Kenya and move the Country forward.



William Ruto during the campaign adopted "man-of-the-people" approach and also described himself as a "Hustler-in-Chief", citing his humble beginnings as a Chicken seller who fought his way up to the top of Kenyan Politics.



William Ruto heavily campaigned against the established POLITICAL DYNASTIES created by the families of Kenyatta, Odinga, Moi & Kibaki, and he also played on anti-elite sentiment in the Country. This strategy endeared him to voters who were largely the poor suffering masses and Hustlers in Kenya.



The Youth won the election for William Ruto and his Party, Kenya First(Kenya Kwanza Coalition).



How would Uhuru Kenyatta feel right now after doing everything possible and teaming up with Raila Odinga against William Ruto aimed at protecting established family Political DYNASTIES in Kenya yet failed this time around?