Will the world learn any lessons from what happened sixty years ago?

Opinions of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Columnist: Cameron Duodu

In October 1962, a Third World War a “thermonuclear war” between the Western allies and the Soviet Union, was averted by the narrowest of margins.



Like the invasion of Ukraine by Russia today, the cause of that crisis was the fear of borders that were changing in nature.



Suddenly, the USA discovered that its security was being “threatened” by nuclear missiles that the USSR had been secretly trying to station in Cuba.



Now, Cuba is only 90 miles from the United States mainland, and the Americans, who had taken the precaution of trying to safeguard their security against Soviet nuclear attack, by forming a military alliance with European countries far away (in a pact called the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, or NATO) found unacceptable, the sudden change in their safety posed by the proximity to their country of hostile nuclear weapons controlled by the Soviet Union.



So, the Americans told the Soviets to remove their missiles from Cuba.



They were in deadly earnest. They sent warships “to form a “quarantine zone” in the waters that surround Cuba where the northern Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico, and the Atlantic Ocean meet. (The Soviets would have to cross the “quarantine zone ” before reaching Cuba with their nuclear missiles. The Americans made it clear that their warships would fire on any Soviet ships that tried to sail past them, towards Cuba!)



This challenge by the Americans to the Soviets was the nearest thing to what historians call a casus belli (cause of war) the world had seen, since the end of the Second World War, in 1945. How would the Soviets react to this challenge?



The situation amounted to what is called an “immovable object paradox”. This seeks to answer the question, "What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?"



It took a highly unorthodox diplomatic effort to avert a Third World War that would have destroyed both the USA and the USSR. Plus a huge section of Planet earth besides.



After reaching secret agreements with the Americans, that enabled them to withdraw their missiles from Cuba. (To help the Soviets save face, the Americans secretly agreed to withdraw some missiles they had stationed in Turkey!) The world heaved a sigh of relief.



The world lived under this situation whereby a “balance of terror” or what was called “mutually assured destruction) would have made it suicidal for the USSR to attack the USA, and vice versa for over half a century.



But then, the Berlin Wall fell in 1989 and the “balance of terror” began to crack. That event constituted a major disgrace to the USSR, for it demonstrated that the people of East Germany were not satisfied with the standard of living, plus the political conditions, under which they were forced to live, as members of the Soviet “empire”, or the “Warsaw Pact” (the rival to NATO.)



Many Eastern European countries including Hungary and Poland also escaped from the Soviet “net”, taking advantage of the situation created by the fall of the Berlin Wall.



Now, the Americans and their NATO allies do not seem to have considered one factor as they began triumphantly to “absorb” most of the countries that had previously been members of the Soviets' “Warsaw Pact”. That factor was Russian pride.



The Russians had not liked it one bit when the Soviet Prime Minister of the time, Mr Nikita Khrushchev, “climbed down” in 1962 and turned back Soviet ships going to Cuba rather than let them break the American “quarantine”. They hadn't forgotten their anger.



So they also resented it when their leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, also (in their view) “capitulated” to President Ronald Reagan, at a meeting with Mr Gorbachev in November 1985.



Of course, the Americans and their allies rejoiced at what had happened to the “crumbled” Soviet Empire. They did not take seriously, warnings from some of their elder statesmen, such as George F. Kennan, that they should not be too triumphalist over the breakup of the Soviet Empire as that could give rise to Russian “revanchism” in Europe.



That is precisely what has happened with regard to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



President Vladimir Putin, a former KGB officer who unhappily observed the slow breakup of the Soviet Empire from right inside the Soviet power structure of the time, believes that the NATO allies actually deceived Russia, by assuring her that they would not threaten Russia's security. But what they had actually done, instead, was to turn Russia's former Soviet “subjects” into countries now potentially hostile to Russia! They had done this by “enlarging” NATO into a military alliance that now included the following former members of the “Warsaw Pact”: Albania (admitted into NATO in 2009);



Bulgaria (2004); Croatia [formerly part of Czechoslovakia] (2009); Czech Republic (1999); Estonia (2004); Hungary (1999);Latvia (2004);Lithuania (2004);Poland (1999)



Romania (2004);Slovakia (2004); and Slovenia (2004).



Georgia, a country that formerly formed part of the Soviet Union, is what might be called a “quasi-member” of NATO. It has a peace partnership agreement with NATO and is looked upon by NATO as “an aspirant member”.



The contradictions in NATO'S policy with regard to the former East European Communist states drew a remark from the Russian Foreign Minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov, who was quoted in September 2019, as saying that if NATO accepts Georgian membership [under certain specified conditions] "we will not start a war, but such conduct will undermine our relations with NATO and with countries who are eager to enter the alliance."



Indeed the rush by NATO to “absorb” countries that were formerly in the Soviet “sphere of influence” worried not only Putin but other Russian patriots. They wondered why, if the organization that had pitted itself against NATO that is, the Warsaw Pact, had been dissolved, whom NATO was building itself against, as a “new enemy”. If the NATO allies had really peaceful intentions towards Russia, would they not only absorb the Eastern European countries into NATO but also, promise to admit Ukraine too into NATO? Why were they disregarding the fact that Ukraine (like Georgia) had been a full, former constituent member of the USSR itself, not just a member of the Soviet “empire” at large?



The question Putin and other Russian patriots have put to NATO is this: Would the USA allow a country it does not trust – such as China or Russia to station nuclear missiles in America's neighbors, Canada or Mexico? This is, of course, a cheeky question for it alludes to the missiles that the Soviet Union had wanted to station in Cuba in 1962!



Cuba was a whole ninety miles away from the US. Yet the US was willing to risk nuclear war to turn back the Soviet nuclear missiles away from Cuba. Why should the US, by “welcoming” Ukraine's future admission into NATO, observe one law against Russia (with regard to Ukraine) which the US had not been willing to apply to Cuba?



Unfortunately, many people are going to die or suffer great misery, whilst this insincere relationship between Russia and NATO exists. This is the time when a strong Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) should be talking objective good sense to the two nuclear-missile-wielding antagonists and thereby saving the lives of the hapless millions of people who are either fleeing Ukraine, or being ruthlessly bombed to death. But where is the NAM today?