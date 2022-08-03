Will the EC learn, Ghana Card brouhaha amidst threats of SIM cards blockage

Opinions of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Columnist: Emmanuel A Awine

If the Electoral Commission of Ghana is listening and learning from the challenges associated with the accessibility to the Ghana Card, they should by now be revising their decision to demand that the Ghana Card be the only valid ID for young people who just turned 18.



Public officers are to serve the interest of the Tax Payers but not to take intransigent positions because they feel they have our mandate.



Many young people have turned 18 and are willing and ready to get a voter ID for themselves but do not have access to the Ghana Card. Yet, the Electoral Commission Ghana, says it is the only card they will accept. What a country!



My nephew registered for his Card in Kumasi and had it the same day.

I did mine in Cape Coast and I'm counting months now.



When I called they told me they are resource constrained. But these same people who are supposed to make sure citizens have access to the Ghana Card are using threats of deadlines to frustrate them.



Someone traveled from the Upper East region to Accra to get his Ghana Card. Thankfully he had it but he can't use it. His name is wrongly spelled. Consider the cost of all this. Some had theirs but they are faulty.



Since 2018 Ghanaians have been queuing up to date.



1. In 2018, they started queuing for the Ghana Card.



2. In 2019 some queued for the limited registration and voting to elect Local Representatives.



3. In 2020, they queued for a new Voter ID and subsequently queued in December for the elections amidst COVID-19.



As if that wasn't enough punishment for the ordinary Ghanaian who spend his precious time queuing for all these. Markets women have had to close their shops to join long queues. They go there and corrupt officials take bribes from other corrupt citizens to jump the queues.



4. In 2021 Ghanaians were threatened to re-register their SIM cards or have them blocked. Still, in 2022 we haven't been spared these punishments amidst the economic hardships.



How many more queuing before 2024?

Power must be used for and on behalf of the people.