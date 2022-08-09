Will Kennedy Akompreko Agyapong be that radical fate has settled on for Ghana's Transformation?

Opinions of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Columnist: Cliff Ekuful

The formal declaration by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central Constituency of the Central Region, Kennedy Ohene Agyepong to contest in the upcoming flagbearership race of his party, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has not only sent shivers down the spine of many but seems to have unruffled a lot of feathers across the length and breadth of the country.



Mr. Agyapong's decision implicitly implies that in the most likely event that delegates of his party give him the nod, he will be contesting to become the President of the Republic of Ghana.



Grassroot Support



The open declaration of Mr. Agyapong's intention is one that has generated mixed reactions amongst the general populace with majority of his party people, especially the grassroot openly welcoming his decision. For many who have followed Mr. Agyepong since he burst onto the Ghanaian political scene some 22years ago, the massive support and endorsement of his decision by the grassroot come as no surprise.



He is seen as one political actor whose passion over the period has been to champion the course of the ordinary Ghanaian and this he has done sometimes to the chagrin of some individuals both within and without his party. Even though the endorsement of Mr. Agyapong's open intention is largely felt among the grassroot, there seems also to be a tacit endorsement by some persons also in the so-called middle class of Ghanaian society.



Differing Opinion



Just as opinions are like noses, there are others who have also expressed a differing opinion on the decision of the Member of Parliament from Assin Central to aspire for the topmost political position of the country- the presidency.



Among the many reasons cited by persons who hold the view that Mr. Agyapong does not qualify to become the President of Ghana is that he comes out as someone who is intemperate, radical, brash, insulting, impatient, undiplomatic, and too emotional.



Even though one cannot begrudge persons who hold this view, it is quite intriguing to note that none of the issues raised as his weaknesses include the traits that Ghanaians consider the cause of the quagmire of underdevelopment in the country finds itself. Ghana's underdevelopment is large as a result of corruption, nepotism, cronyism, tribalism, greed, dishonesty, hypocrisy, and the lack of a coordinated vision.



Like all humans, Mr. Agyapong may have his weaknesses and those weaknesses cannot be discounted, especially if those weaknesses are situated within the context that he aspires to the highest office of the land.



But the question that arises from these concerns is; how impairing will these supposed weaknesses of Mr. Agyapong be to the development of the country should he become the President?



Heracles



Heracles was a Greek mythological figure whose personality divided opinions just like that of Kennedy Agyapong today. Even though Heracles was described as a role model and a hero, his behaviour was sometimes viewed as inappropriate and not fit for the status of a heroic character.



Not only was he viewed as a dull-witted, ill-tempered, and brute who performed evil deeds, but a murderer who also killed people without justification or for some personal gain, but was seen as one who did not exert emotional restraint. He was said to be emotionally unstable and the slightest incident could send him into a fit of madness, ultimately leading to the death and destruction of those around him.



Despite these weaknesses, Heracles in Greek mythology was seen as the best of all men with non to compare. Indeed he was an extremely popular character who was not only seen as a role model, but an influential figure who accomplished many great things throughout his lifetime, most significant of which are the twelve labours.



Apart from the twelve labours, he was said to have fought other deadly monsters and his traditional role was that of civilizing barbarians and liberating the oppressed. He traveled through foreign lands, subduing primitive tribes (for example, he stopped human sacrifice in Egypt, Apollodorus).



Heracles overthrew kings who showed themselves to be ruthless tyrants (for example, the Minyan Eriginus; see also the Rulers link) and fought the monsters that roamed around in the remote regions of the known world, thus making the world a safer place for people.



The Greeks admired Heracles for his deeds and virtuous character, and his deeds demonstrated courage, wisdom, ambition, and strength.



Strong Personality



History is replete with personalities whose character traits are a reflection of that of Heracles. Not only did these personalities influence the course of history, but also exploited their supposed weaknesses to build greater nations.

The history of England, France, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Russia, and even Turkey cannot be written without strong heads like William the Conqueror, Napoleon Bonaparte, Chairman Mao, Lee Kuan Yew, Mahathir Mohammed, Joseph Stalin, and Arthur Turks respectively.



Fate



Indeed, history has shown that fate has a way of presenting specific leaders to nations at particular periods in a nation's life for specific effects and Ghana is no exception.



People may have to pause for a moment to find out why Kwame Nkrumah became the leader who led Ghana to its independence even though he was not at the scene when Paa Grant, J.B Danquah, Arko Adjei, et al. mooted the idea of independence struggle.



Yes! It was Nkrumah because fate required a radical to spearhead the independence movement. Similarly, there is a reason why fate elected people like Kotoka and Afrifa to liberate Ghanaians from the clutches of the so-called oppressive regime of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



There are many who may and still demonize the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings for his excesses, but fail to find out why it was Rawlings and not Boakye-Gyan, the one who actually freed the former from prison custody who became the leader of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC)?



Yes! It was Jerry John Rawlings because fate designed him as the leader who will restore Ghana onto the path of democracy.



Is it not ironic that the republic created by the man who never believed in democracy- Rawlings, is the longest surviving constitutional period of our nation? Yes! It is so because fate designed it to be that, and after three decades of practice, fate will determine the next course for our movement as a people.



Despondency and hopelessness



The levels of despondency, disillusionment, hopelessness, and dejection thirty years into our democratic journey require a new sense of direction and purpose to define us as a people and who knows the one to lead that transition may be no other than Kennedy Agyapong?



Like Heracles, fate may have designed Kennedy Agyapong to be the man that will restore hope to the people in this period of hopelessness. What many may not have averted their minds to is the fact that his so-called weaknesses are the strengths needed to straighten our contoured society of ours.



Our monsters Greed, cronyism, corruption, dishonesty, hate, and laziness are the monsters working against the progress of our nation, and to fight them requires not just the brave but one with the spirit of Heracles.



Nowhere in the world have monsters been defeated with the spirit of diplomacy and Ghanas own case cannot be different. The magnitude of our monsters as a nation requires someone who is not just a radical but has the temperament and brashness to deal with them.



If there is one attribute that stands Mr. Agyapong out of the many who desire to lead our country in 2024, it is his intemperate disposition to 'plain stupidity' in our society.



There are many who may recount his benevolence and philanthropic gestures or better still his entrepreneurial acumen as his strength, but indeed what may seem his weaknesses will be his actual strength in this period of disillusionment. It takes more than a meek spirit to battle monsters in the political space, the media, civil society, and even the church and this Mr. Agyapong has demonstrated beyond measure.



Conclusion



If honesty, empathy, discipline, and hard work are virtues for leadership, then Mr. Agyapong has them in abundance.



Perhaps what distinguishes him from all others is also what is said to be his weaknesses, however, these weaknesses when harnessed well will become the strength that will invariably kick-start the transformation agenda of our country.



The game is just about to start and we will wait with bated breath to see what fate has installed for Mother Ghana, but looking into the crystal ball, one cannot be convinced, but come to the conclusion that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong may be the one fate has destined to restore our country onto the path of progress. Indeed he may be the Heracles of our time!