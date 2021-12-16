Will Ghanaians now agree with Nkrumah that our independence is meaningless?

Opinions of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

Unless you believe in tribalism or hate Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana, if not, you will agree with me that whatever he said before and after the fight for Ghana's independence has taken place.



The current political and economic disaster, which has brought our country to its knees, reveals that Ghana’s independence in 1957 is indeed meaningless.



Our country can’t even liberate itself from poverty and a high rate of unemployment, let alone link up with the total liberation of Africa.



Kwame Nkrumah’s intelligence was the biggest threat to the Western European colonialists and the United States of America. After him, no Ghanaian leader has remained a threat to the developed world.



This should tell you something that Nkrumah was special because he didn't submit to foreign governments destructive measures. The remarkable thing about this great man was his perception, vision, and great quotes.



If you are a very sincere Ghanaian, would you'll admit that Ghana's has become meaningless today. Just take a wider view of our current political and economic situation and you'll agree that Ghana today is a sunken ship, not a sinking ship.



Whoever is coming after Akufo Addo should be ready because it is not going to be an easy job. Corruption has spread like incurable cancer throughout the whole country, reaching the ports, where crimes take place daily with impunity.



Nkrumah said, “Those who would judge us merely by the heights we have achieved would do well to remember the depths from which we started.”



That’s true Nkrumah but the depths from which he started with your colleagues has become meaningless today because it has been destroyed by careless and corrupt governments.



Nkrumah called on Ghanaians, “Countrymen, the task ahead is great indeed, and heavy is the responsibility; and yet it is a noble and glorious challenge - a challenge which calls for the courage to dream, the courage to believe, the courage to dare, the courage to do, the courage to envision, the courage to fight, the courage to work, the courage to achieve - to achieve the highest excellencies and the fullest greatness of man. Dare we ask for more in life?”



Since no one listen to his warning that “Action without thought is empty. Thought without action is blind,” Ghana, a country that has gold, diamond, timber, oil, cocoa, and several many resources, has become desolate, empty and dry like the Sahara desert.

Ghanaians that hate Kwame Nkrumah are just wasting their time. How can someone dead many years ago be still famous and popular than all the Ghanaian leaders despite his enemies’ efforts to take him out from Ghana's political history?



Hate, corruption, tribalism, nepotism, and hypocrisy, are seeds of destruction. We must all come together as one to help build our country, Ghana.