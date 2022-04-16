Will Africa's youth listen to Steve Harvey's advice, learn that America is not what they think it is?

Opinions of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Columnist: Akumbobe Robert

There is advice to all African youth who say they can only make it in the land of the Americans. The advice is coming from no other person than a man who has seen it all in America and has a bit of a taste of Africa. This person is American comedian Steve Harvey.



In a viral video, the world-renowned comedian indicated, "All the young Africans want to come to America, but I tell them, 'Are you sure? Are you sure you want to come here and be in this? ’ This isn’t what you think it is. "



Mr. Harvey is basing his argument on the racism that is still rife in America. He talks about the treatment blacks suffer at the hands of security personnel. "When I’m in Ghana or South Africa and I get stopped by the police, guess what I get? I get a warning, a ticket, or 100 dollars, and I drive home. They don’t shoot in Africa," he recalled.



Will this advice be taken?



Mr. Harvey's advice will not be taken at all. Many are saying that experience is the best teacher and that they will do everything possible to get to the land of their dreams. They say there are laws in every country and that those who will not abide by those laws will suffer the consequences. The African youth are saying if they can stand dictatorship and the wanton corruption of their leaders, then they can live on any planet without any problems.



They finally reminded Mr. Harvey that if Africa is that good and better than America, why didn't he stay when he visited Africa? They further added that from Mr. Harvey's own statement, he indicated that when the police stopped him on the road, they only fined him and he drove home. They say they have been footing all their lives and also want an opportunity to drive like him one day.



We can only wish our youth well. We must also know that many have made it so well on African soil and that they too can do the same. We must not risk our lives on high seas and in dangerous deserts just to cross to the west. We must believe in ourselves and push harder to make it in our motherland.