Why we loosely use the word celebrity

Opinions of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Columnist: John Mensah Quaye

Some call them Celebs and others prefer to call them Superstars. I have heard another word being used to describe them, Show-stoppers. These names refer to this group of people who are known in the nook and cranny of this part of our world. They attract attention wherever they go and you would not say that you did not notice their presence.



The Oxford Languages Dictionary defines a ‘celebrity’ as 'a famous person, especially in entertainment or sports. The keyword is fame and you must be involved in either Entertainment or Sports.



However, Wikipedia goes a step further and defines a Celebrity as ‘ a condition of fame and broad public recognition of a person or group as a result of the attention given to them by mass media’.



Wikipedia went on to say that an individual may attain a celebrity status from either of the following or a combination of them:



1. Having great wealth,

2. Their participation in sports or the entertainment industry,

3. Their position as a political figure, or even from their connection to another celebrity.



Celebrity usually implies a favorable public image, as opposed to the neutrals 'famous' or 'notable', or the negatives 'infamous' and 'notorious'.

However, my checks revealed that the word ‘Celebrity’ comes from the Latin word ‘Celebritatum’ meaning famous, and is related to the verb ‘Celebrate’. I get the impression that what the original meaning is talking about is someone worth celebrating.



The world has witnessed a host of celebrities worth emulating. These include Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, Tiger Woods, etc. These are people who at any point in time we can put our fingers on what separates them from other humans in terms of talents.



They have also been of huge benefits to mankind. This kind is worth celebrating as the original meaning portray. What I am driving at is that for one to be described as a celebrity especially in this part of world where resources are in the hands of a few, the following should also be present:



1. Talent

2. Any social intervention that the community must have benefited from.



In Ghana, all kinds of people are described as celebrities. From the movie actor to the politician as well as those who post their nude pictures on the internet are all considered celebrities. These include people at various times are seen hurling insults at their friends and those who continue to show their nakedness as a way of seeking attention.



We have a couple of people on all forms of social media who are called celebrities because they are loud-mouthed or are experts in stripping.



My question is, if we were to go with the initial definition, do these people fit into the narrative? Absolutely NO! Yet these are the people the media and other so-called journalists refer to as celebrities. How did they attain that status? What talent do you need to strip? Anyone at all can insult with unprintable words depending on your upbringing. It does not make you a celebrity; rather it takes you far away from that status.



From the definition, I keep on wondering how political figures could also be described as ‘Celebrities’ and forget about Pastors. Some of the pastors are more qualified than the politicians if we are to go by our earlier definition. If you don’t believe, try one of these Charismatic churches on Sunday when there is Fundraising.



My understanding of a ‘Celebrity’ is that the community in which the person lives must benefit from his wealth or talent. I shudder to think of a celebrity who amasses all there is but fails to make any significant impact in his community. Such a person to me should not qualify to be called one. CAF President Patrice Motsepe, Didier Drogba, and Sadio Mane are fine examples of celebrities worth emulating.