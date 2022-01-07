Why the oligopoly of the NDC, NPP in our politics is not good for the country

Opinions of Friday, 7 January 2022

Columnist: Korsi Blafo

Oligopoly is a concept from economics. It describes a situation where very few companies, whether buyers or sellers, dominate a competitive landscape. A good example is that of Coca-Cola and Pepsi when it comes to the beverage industry.



Both companies are giants in their industry and dominate in a very competitive space. Of course, there are smaller players, but none comes close to these two. An economist would normally not be a fan of an oligopoly because it can be inefficient.



I relate the Ghanaian political scene to a market landscape in which the NDC and NPP are the two giants, the oligopolists, with hardly any other credible competitors.



Both the US and UK have similar two-party systems. In the US, the Democrats and Republicans are the dominant players. Both are separated by fundamental ideas about the role of government, the extent of the power of the government to interfere in the individual liberties of people in society.



The UK and other western democracies have dominant parties too, so I am not against them per se if such oligopolists exist based on a coherent set of differences, or ideologies.



Let me revert to the Pepsi and Coca-Cola examples. From a competitive point of view, Pepsi and Coca-Cola have been very successful over the years, primarily because they use each other as a benchmark. You can say both learn and copy from each other so often that it is hard to tell the difference between their strategies and both companies do very well for themselves. It doesn’t hurt that they both sell something people love to drink.



I am not averse to oligopoly in principle. Sometimes they rise because they are the players who survived after attrition, a fight in which weaker players simply die off and are relegated to the background. That is the nature of competition. I start having problems when I relate the oligopoly concept to the NDC and NPP.



My conclusion is that the dominance of these two parties in our politics has not helped our political maturity, that it may be hurting, rather than helping, and it’s about time that those of us who complain about the dominance of these two parties stop talking about a third force, organize and break their monopoly.



Firstly, rather than behaving as two friendly oligopolists, copying the best from each other, imitating best practices of each other, the NDC and NPP behave more like two mortal enemies, determined actors, simply content with defeating each other, and getting into power.



The occasional friendly public relations smile their leaders share doesn’t fool anyone. Such occasional civility reminds me of a scene in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar where with hidden daggers, the conspirators smile and fawn on Caesar just before his assassination. The recent fight in parliament is probably more reflective of the level of animosity between these two parties.



Secondly, the supporters of both the NDC and NPP, having been conditioned on this mortal combat mindset between the leaders are now, are willing more now than ever before, to believe and act on suspicion.



With elections coming up soon again, both parties may have already started preparing their followers for what they should believe: one party determined to cast the election as an opportunity to retain power and break some so-called 8-year jinx, the other determined to prove that this time around, they must win, avenging a loss and losing again would simply be out of the question.



So, rather peace-loving and mainly pacifist people are conditioned and prepped for violence in the interest of a few.



The irony here is that it’s the same names that we are already familiar with that are being thrown around, this time again with elections looming. It is yesterdays and today’s Okyeames, Odikros, Chief Linguists, indeed, Chiefs, the same folks whose faces we can identify a mile away that are vying to govern us again. What can they do next time around that they have not been able to do already, we should ask?



Third, in terms of ideology, I do not see anything separating the NDC from the NPP. Instead, what I see are their commonalities. At least I see one thing both parties have in common: to perpetuate politics as an opportunity to reward their supporters and perpetuate a costly governance system that spends billions with little value for money for us as citizens.



It is in the interest of both parties to perpetuate the status quo. For example, I could suggest that parliament as we currently have is too big and needs to be carved up. I dare say parliament today is a colossal waste of public funds.



For example, the Volta should have no more than 3 parliamentarians: one for the South, one for the Mid-Volta, and one for Northern Volta. I do not believe that either party even with an overwhelming majority would have the guts to change the constitution and save us money by reducing the number of constituencies.



Rather, they would create more, die than change the existing system because it suits them just fine. One could give other examples to show where the interest of the so-called political elites converges.



Finally, I do not believe that either party (each has had at least two terms apiece) can take us where we should go as a nation. I concede that both parties when in power have done some good things. I know people are quick to say that “well, compared to others, Ghana is doing well”.



That may be so, but since when have we used mediocrity as a benchmark? For a nation once hailed as Africa’s brightest star, we should, can, and must do better.



Just because we have not lost the country does not mean we have governed it well. Yes, we have free education, some form of free healthcare and I applaud our leaders for being so thoughtful. However, we can only say the soup tastes great after we taste it. Schools lack good facilities.



The quality of healthcare is poor. Health facilities lack the most basic resources. I read the other day that new mothers and babies had no beds at Tamale Teaching Hospital. Yet we are ready to give each parliamentarian a soft loan of $100,000 to buy cars.



Government officials in long convoys of gas-guzzling SUVs. I bet we are still paying for drivers, gardeners, and cooks for ministers; privileges that our colonial masters offered to bachelors they sent to the colonies. The country continues to be milked by the so-called political elite with people building mega-mansions on their paltry salaries. Who are we fooling?



My point here is that it is in the long-term interests of the two parties to continue with the status quo. When it suits their common purposes, these politicians collude to further their sectional, and elitist interests to the detriment of the national interest. Both parties learn nothing good from each other.



The focus is not to make each other better, it is to always to undermine each other, to see the other us a usurper, not fit for the throne. Yet once given the mantle of leadership, it’s the same story. Do your minimum and maximize rewards to a few of your followers. It's nothing more than a gravy train.



We should be interested in seeing an annual, one-page income statement on how much our governments spend each year on all branches of government, the legislature, and the executive. For example, look at the retirement packages of our presidents. Angela Merkel, the former head of Germany, one of the world’s most prosperous nations, would be jealous.



Now, the alternative. Those dissatisfied with the status quo need to speak up, organize and act. The CPP and other smaller parties need to subordinate the petty egos of their leaders for a larger purpose. Progressive civil society leaders should speak up clearly about the need to find an alternative to these two dominant parties that are, it seems, perpetually charged at each other like raging bulls. Our people deserve better.



And finally, it’s legitimate to wonder why I think a new party would not perpetuate the same things we are dissatisfied with now with the oligopolists. Well, I offer no guarantees. It is of course simplistic to say the devil I know is better than the angel I do not know.



The next devil can’t be any worse. At least I would have taught the first devil a valuable lesson: take the bread out of its mouth. A Happy New Year to you and yours.