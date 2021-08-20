Why the need to kick out the NPP from Ghanaian political parties is necessary

Opinions of Friday, 20 August 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

If after over six decades of independence, Ghanaians are not wise enough to acknowledge the fact that the NPP is a kind of a political party that has not any significant agenda or policies for the growth of the country, then I don’t know what sort of people are Ghanaians.



It is time for intelligent Ghanaians to put away tribalism and find the right leader to lead the country. Ghanaians should be proud of the developments in the country but not the tribe of their ruler.



This is the biggest mistake many have done in the country leading to bad governance today. Akufo-Addo can't make Ghana better, likewise Bawumia.



I have said several times that those in Ghana actually don’t see what is going on in the country. Ghanaians in the Diaspora see things differently.



It is only the tribalistic bigots living outside Ghana who see things exactly the same as those living in Ghana because an Akyem folk is the president of Ghana.



You were in Ghana, when the NPP government, under Nana Akufo Addo piled mountain accusations on the head of the former Ghanaian president, John Mahama.



Like every African leader, Mahama also did certain mistakes but when a president promises to change the system, he must act on his words.



No matter how corrupt Mahama was, we haven’t seen its kind under the administration of Nana Akufo Addo. No matter how bad the economy was under the former government, we haven’t seen such a hopeless economy accompanied by hardships and suffering.



No matter how high Ghana’s debt was under former President John Mahama, in the political history of Ghana, there is no leader that has incurred such a heavy debt on Ghana.



So, if with all these rich resources, Akufo Addo can't find his way and has ruined Ghana beyond remedy, why should Ghanaians depend on such a political party?



I could remember the time Ghanaians lived in real fear was during the military era because one can easily lose his or her life.



But in today’s Ghana under democratic rule, many Ghanaians fear for their lives, and therefore, would not like to speak against Nana Akufo Addo or what is going bad in the country. How can that be?



According to the Vice-President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, he is an economist, yet, imagine the ruined economy of Ghana today.



Yet, this man wants to be a president, would Ghana move forward or backward? Where are all the intelligent Ghanaians I know in the country have gone?



Ghana needs a leader that cares about the people, who will improve and build more schools and hospitals. The country needs better ministers that each will do his or her job very well like an intelligent human being.



We don’t need people just to be identified as the minister for this or that without knowing what to do.



Those are the kind of ministers that are under the leadership of Nana Akufo Addo. Besides, they are more corrupt than the ministers of the former government.



Until Ghana regains its strength politically and economically, they should kick out the NPP from Ghana’s political parties, then concentrate on other political parties in the country.