Why the NPP government should stop the rampage on sod cutting

Opinions of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

Cutting a sod is an official ceremony that marks an important milestone to begin something new, for example, projects, including factories, schools, hospitals, etc, which are for developments.



Unfortunately, cutting sods in Ghana by President Nana Akufo Addo has become like a fashion. It’s not an exaggeration; the current Ghanaian leader has cut sods more than any leader in the political history of Ghana.



Since five years ago Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo became president, he has cut an uncountable number of sods, including the construction of the five million cedis (GH¢5 million) Ghana Award House and sod for the African Games 2023 complex but none of the projects are under construction.



Just last week, the NPP government added another new sod for the ultra-modern Lower Secondary STEM project to the already multiple sod cuts. Meanwhile, the one the government named ‘Agenda 111,’ for 101 district hospitals since last year hasn’t been started.



According to the NPP government, the party has secured a US$100 million start-up fund for the ‘Agenda 111’ hospital project but today, the same government says Ghana is broke, which means they lied to Ghanaians.



To create space for the construction of a Cathedral, which is not Ghana’s property but the president’s promise to dedicate to God, Akufo Addo demolished the flats occupied by judges which are the Ghana government’s property.



We need to ask ourselves why and what are the strategic plans behind the NPP government’s rampage on sod-cutting which nothing is coming out from it? Why couldn’t Akufo Addo cease cutting sods to concentrate on projects in which sods were cut about four or five years ago?



The residents of La, Teshie, and Nungua, are angry with the president and they want if the NPP government knew he can’t build an Ultra-Modern Hospital for the people as they promised, why did they break down their old hospital?



It seems the purpose of Akufo Addo becoming president is to let the common people suffer. Certain stories about the NPP government are not only hard to believe but it puts one in very deep thinking, trying to find out the significance of Akufo Addo becoming a president.



As the story unfolds, before the demolition of the hospital, Barack Obama and his wife visited Ghana and the couple donated money for the hospital to be expanded, thus; a new expansion was made attached to the old block but during the demolition, the new expansion wasn’t spared.



As it doesn’t make sense to me, I believe the same many Ghanaians will be convinced that the NPP government has no better plans for the common people, after abandoning uncompleted projects, including hospitals, schools, and housing units left behind by the former government.



As we know, the Akufo Addo-led government hasn’t any significant projects to boast of despite incurring the huge debt on Ghana today, with multiple taxations than any Ghanaian leader. Surprisingly, you can even hear the sound of the fall of a needle in Ghana, as everyone is quiet.



How long can Ghanaians sit and watch this sod-cutting rampage going on yet nothing profitable is coming from them? Frankly speaking, Ghanaians are no longer interested in any sod-cutting, therefore, Akufo Addo should stop and start building those already cut.