Why is Dr Kwabena Duffour the best bet for NDC going into election 2024?

Opinions of Friday, 22 April 2022

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

The obvious cyclical 8-yearly rotation of power between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should not be seen as a done deal for NDC in the election 2024 hence they can present any person for their presidential candidate. No, surprises can happen as long as wonders never cease.



Therefore, the NDC must present a credible candidate without blemish that appeals to the general Ghanaian public, especially, the floating voters.



Former President John Dramani Mahama is known to be a man with many skeletons in his closet, although very popular with the NDC for their myopic reasons and personal greed by their top brass. Such a person without integrity and also, is friends with rude guys that have an inherent desire to disrespect and lie about others, can no longer be the sure “lotto banker” to guarantee NDC the win they desperately crave in 2024 despite the seeming come to exist the change of power between NDC and NPP every eight years.



For Ghana to actually move forward in the best collective interest of the people and herself, a man of integrity, dedicated to the service of his people and nation, farsighted and competent, is required. Therefore, the NDC leadership and their national, regional, district and constituency delegates, should do themselves and the nation a great service by electing a candidate overflowing with the personal characteristics and qualities as are indicated above.



Most, or all, of the above qualities, needed to facilitate the forward advancement of Ghana as a nation, are found in Dr Kwabena Duffour. Therefore, the NDC had better choose him as their flagbearer-cum-presidential-candidate going into election 2024.



Ghanaians should not make the mistake to elect someone who thinks about acquiring great personal wealth at the expense of the nation. Ghanaians should have a long but not short memory to avoid being always taken for fools.



A person who not long ago teased you for possessing a short memory hence would never listen to whatever you said, regardless; often enjoying and dancing merrily to the lyrics of “Yen ntie obiaa”, in my candid opinion, is no longer fit to become the president of Ghana.



Does the mere mention of John Dramani Mahama as the NDC’s favourite presidential candidate for election 2024 not jog your memory to recall his callousness towards the Ghanaian populace by his public assertion of not listening to anyone who has never become a president of a nation or Ghana before, as well as possessing the dead goat syndrome?



To emphasise his unsympathetic feeling towards Ghanaians in all their public outcries to change course when the going became tough for the ordinary Ghanaians, he responded by saying, he is “odwan funu, 3nsuro sikan”, to wit, “he is a dead goat that does not fear a knife or cutlass”.



When a goat is dead, does it care how you flay and cut it up using a sharp or a blunt knife? No!



Will Ghanaians not rather be confirmed as fools, as he, John Dramani Mahama, already takes us for, if in the face of all his publicly expressed intentions and actions, we go-ahead to vote to elect him as the next president of Ghana?



Was he not a few weeks ago in a meeting of NDC supporters in the United States of America consenting to his party’s intent to come back to power to amass personal wealth rather than seeking the collective welfare of Ghanaians? Was he not nodding happily to the pronouncements by his two senior lieutenants when they said, they, thus the NDC leaderships, will come to seek personal wealth and to cater only for the few those who will contribute immensely to bring them to power in 2024, other than seeking the interests of all Ghanaians?



Why should a person of that selfish aspiration detrimental to the progress of the nation and Ghanaians as a people, be re-elected to rule Ghana again?



Do our elders not admonish us against knowingly stepping into danger when one is visibly in front of us? They say in the Akan proverb that “wani tua tum a, yen ntiea mu”



Ghanaians are very much aware of who John Dramani Mahama is. He is not farsighted. He does not have the ability to think of social interventions and long term programmes needed to advance the nation to enhance the capabilities and living standards of Ghanaians, unlike Nana Akufo-Addo or Dr Bawumia or Dr Kwabena Duffour does,



The Ghanaian poor masses will be digging their own grave should they dare vote John Dramani Mahama as president if he were chosen as the flagbearer-cum-presidential candidate of NDC going into election 2024. He does not have the nation at heart.



The world order is such that visionary leaders are required by any serious nation and people in order not to be left behind in this technologically advanced world.



Dr Kwabena Duffour is a farsighted person with credible and time-tested policies and programmes to help advance Ghana same as Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia aka Mr Digital have.



In the course of time, I shall give Ghanaians a hint of some of the credible policies Dr Kwabena Duffour intends to implement for the collective interest of Ghanaians and mother Ghana that I became aware of through his younger brother since almost twenty-five to thirty years ago if he became the President of Ghana. Some of such his espoused policies are shared by the current president of Ghana, thus, adding value to our raw materials through industrialization before marketing them.



Dr Kwabena Duffour, unlike John Dramani Mahama, thinks about the nation and the collective interests of Ghanaians. Such a person is the type that Ghanaians should clamour for to lead them but not the invariably incompetent, disrespectful, short-sighted and insatiably greedy person like John Dramani Mahama.