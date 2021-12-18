Why fault President Nana Akufo-Addo for not adopting Anas’ principles for fighting the cancerous official corruption in Ghana?

Opinions of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Interestingly, some Ghanaian bloggers and or, NDC supporters, have started questioning, if not ridiculing, His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for backtracking on his promise to use Anas, or replicate Anas’ principles, to fight the ramifying official corruption in Ghana. They are mocking him for eating back his sputum, something deemed anathema or taboo by the Akans.



Without wasting time, let me advance reasons why the President could not adopt Anas’ principles, or enroll Anas, to help him fight the chronic official corruption in Ghana.



1. The President, without any foreknowledge about the darker side of Anas, thought he was a man of saintly integrity who was genuinely fighting corruption in Ghana, hence his assurance to the public that he would use Anas, or the Anas’ principles, to nail corruption in Ghana.



2. When the adage, “You cannot tilt your head to listen to only one side of a story to declare judgment”, later became undeniably true with regard to the other hidden side of Anas becoming public knowledge, it was all too clear that the President could, and should, no longer, hold him in high esteem to obligatorily use him to fight corruption in Ghana.



3. Anas was exposed by the premiered “Who watches the watchman” exposés by Kennedy Agyapong (Honourable) to be a fraud. He is more corrupt than those he himself ensnares, accuses and publicly exposes as corrupt individuals.



4. Anas’ modus operandi, thus, his principle, for conducting criminal investigations to end upcoming public to mention names, and shows recorded videos, of people he has uncovered to be corrupt, is in itself criminal and without international acceptability, permissibility, and credibility.



5. Anas lays traps for genuine persons, baits them with otherwise presents that he later makes the public understand as the taking of bribes by such individuals.



6. Anas demands payment of money to him from those he criminally tags as corrupt to avoid him exposing them to the public as corrupt individuals, it is alleged and proven by Kennedy. Those able to pay him are left off his public ridiculing exposés while those unable to pay his demanded bribery fee are exposed.



7. Anas by information already become public knowledge, courtesy of Kennedy Agyapong (Honourable), uses his fame, popularity, power, and political connections to forcibly criminally take ownership of possessions of many a vulnerable person in Ghana, regardless of their wealth or social status. He applies intimidation and threats to have his way.



8. Anas had become a monster by his modus operandi to investigating his supposedly suspected criminals that the mere mention of his name or his passing shadow could send a cold chill down the spine of many politicians, traditional leaders, religious leaders, security personnel and you just name it, to trigger them to dive for cover.



How could the president proceed to adopt the Anas’ principles of ensnarement, blackmailing, extortion, and pure bullying to fight corruption in Ghana? Therefore, all those stupidly accusing the president of being corrupt himself along with his NPP government and political party, hence his failure to enlist Anas or the Anas’ principles to fight corruption in the country, have today been made aware of why the president may not be able to honor his promise as made, of which some unintelligent or malicious persons are today holding him to account.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas from the knowledge of the darker side of his character can simply be said to be worse than a robber and more corrupt than the word corrupt. If he were to work in any of the civilized western world countries, applying his trademark principles of entrapment, blackmailing, and extortion, he will be lingering in jail by now.



I initially made a mistake by touting his credentials and investigation prowess until his modus operandi was exposed by the one and only honest, serious, and proactive Ghanaian Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong (Honourable). Since then, I have come to see Anas as the mother of corruption in Ghana.



It is said, the truth will out no matter how long you will have it hidden. Anas thought he was all and all, doing whatever he wanted to acquire immense wealth through entrapment, blackmailing, and extortion. It took just a stroke of anger by Kennedy to send him down the slippery slope of exposure and disgrace, to never able to rise to his feet again to conduct the criminal investigations that unfortunately constantly earned him national and international awards.



I hope all those accusing the president of corruption hence his fear or inability to enroll Anas or adopt his principles to fight official corruption in Ghana, have today, Friday, 17 December 2021, been told by Rockson Adofo, the proud and fearless son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil in the Ashanti region, why President Nana Akufo-Addo could not use Anas or his methods, to fight official corruption in Ghana.