Why don’t we consider an E-Gold option for Ghana?

Opinions of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Columnist: Laala Anum Kofi, Contributor

The recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the resulting international crisis, which has led to the freezing of Russian assets in the West, has brought to the fore, the incessant quest of investors to move their assets to ‘safe havens’ or to buy gold – long regarded as the safest investment of choice, because of its relatively stable value, especially in periods of conflict like this.



Ghana (and before then, the Gold Coast) has been mining and shipping gold to Europe and other foreign lands for over 300 years and more; very little attention was paid to refining or adding value to our gold before export.



Ghana is now the largest producer of gold in Africa and the 6th largest producer in the world; we produced about 5 million ounces of gold in 2020, thereby surpassing South Africa's 2020 production of about 3.5 million ounces.



Our Gold mines excavate about 102 tonnes of gold annually, and gold accounts for about 20% of our total exports.



The gold mining companies in Ghana include AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Perseus Mining Limited, Newmont Ghana Ltd, Golden Star Mining, and Green Gold Mining Ltd. The primary gold deposits in Ghana are at Obuasi, Damang, Prestea, Tarkwa, Abosa, Bogoso, and Bibiani. But, a large chunk of Ghana’s gold is also produced by ‘Galamseyers’ – Galamsey is derived from the phrase "gather them and sell" and refers to illegal small-scale gold mining in Ghana. Such workers are known as galamseyers or orpailleurs in neighbouring Francophone nations.



The gold production sector in Ghana grows by almost 2.2%, year-on-year; this is driven by the increasing gold mining operations, as well as the demand of refined gold by four sectors, namely, in jewellery, investment, central banks, and in the electronics technology industry. Out of the 125 active gold refineries around the world, only a handful, about 10, are responsible for processing over 90% of the world’s gold; the corporations controlling the large refineries are located mainly in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.



The gold produced in Ghana is mostly exported to foreign countries, where it is refined; Ghana sees less than 1.7% of its gold production. At the moment, there are about 9 small gold refineries in Ghana.



New Refinery starts operation in June this year:



On February 18, 2022, there was a news coverage about the opening of a new gold refinery in Ghana (New Ghana gold refinery to start in June - Ghana Business News).



According to the news item, the refinery project commenced in 2018, at an estimated cost of about 20 million US Dollars; this new refinery is a joint venture partnership between the national assayer of gold, Precious

Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) Limited and Rosy Royal limited, an Indian company.



The Managing Director of PMMC, Nana Akwasi Awuah in an interview with the Ghana News Agency disclosed that the facility was likely to be commissioned around June of this year. Nana Awuah indicated that civil works had been completed, that the needed technology had been installed, and also that most of the testing of equipment had being conducted.



So, with all the gold that we mine on our land, the question, therefore is, ‘why have we not been able to make efforts to support and buttress our national currency, the Cedi - which keeps falling in value almost by the day - with our gold reserves?’



The new gold refinery, in addition to the few that already exist, should give us a needed pause to decide on whether or how to keep a gold reserve in our homeland to support our currency.



Let’s learn from the Fort Knox Model:



Ever heard of Fort Knox, in the USA? Yes, the American Dollar derives its actual or perceived strength, from the stored gold bullions in Fort Knox - the United States Bullion Depository. Fort Knox is a fortified vault building adjacent to the Fort Knox Army Post; it is operated by the United States Department of the Treasury and stores over half the United States’ gold reserves. It is protected by the United States Mint Police and is well known for its physical security.



We should try to duplicate the Fort Knox concept in Ghana, and use our gold as a buffer stock for savings and investment. But, the gold mines are owned by private companies which pay royalties and corporate taxes to the government; if the Ghana government should try to back our Cedi with gold reserves, then it must necessarily buy the gold or collect its royalties in kind - in gold.



However, in our present circumstance where our government is unable to maintain even a three-month reserve of import cover (note that a reserve in public finance is savings or securities which we can fall upon, in case of emergency), where will the government find the money to buy the gold?



The E-Gold Proposal:



I am therefore proposing an E-Gold option for consideration by the authorities; this proposal, which I am presenting in a 10-point plan below, is predicated on the fact that most astute Ghanaians are already buying and keeping US Dollars, or have opened US Dollar Savings accounts - to maintain the value of their money - as our Ghana Cedi keeps falling in value.



It is necessary to state at the onset, that the price of gold is also not fixed, but rises and falls, albeit slowly, due to the demand and supply on the international market. For instance, the current prices of gold, as at 02-03-2022, at 20:00 hours: in grammes, 62.00 USDollars or 426.16 GHC per gramme; 1 kilogramme is 62,010.27 USDollars, or 426,195.59 GHC; 1 ounce is 1,929.11 USDollars or 13,255.79 GHC.



The plan calls for legislation to enable Ghanaians to freely save their money in E-Gold, similar to that which prevails now with our MoMo accounts:



1. Our gold resources should be mandatorily refined in Ghana; about 60% of the gold bars must be sold to a government backed, but not government controlled, Limited Liability Company (LLC), to store and trade the gold for Ghanaian investors – who must hold majority shares at all times.



2. Ghanaians could accrue their savings by buying gold into an E-Gold wallet, akin to what the Telecos are providing now. Goods and services could be bought locally in Cedis, by converting any portion of their gold holdings at the prevailing exchange rate of the day (say, the average of 20 non-affiliated Forex Bureau rates). The Ghana government and the LLC, which would manage the transactions, would charge a maximum service fee (levy) of about 0.5% on any gold conversion to Cedis.



3. The E-Gold savings plan would be open to all Ghanaians - to invest, buy, sell, trade in gold, at the going rate of the day (Forex rates would apply, if conversion is made into Cedis or other currencies). Non-Ghanaian investors should be allowed to partake in the plan, provided their total capitalization is less than 40% of the value of the gold stock holding – to forestall any state capture by drug barons or undesirable characters or entities.



4. Gold bars, gold coins, ornaments, etc. could be initially stored in the vaults of the Bank of Ghana; when the storage space become insufficient, a larger repository could be built in a military base, e.g. Burma Camp – so as to provide maximum security.



5. We could model the building housing the vaults and its security architecture in the same framework as what prevails at Fort Knox, USA; till date, the maximum security architecture has ensured that there have been no break-ins into the Fort Knox facility.



6. Patrons can relinquish any portion of their gold holdings in any currency of their choice, at the day’s going Forex rate. Government and the LLC would charge a service fee of about 0.5% of the value of the transaction.



7. Parliament must promulgate Legislation to support the E-Gold savings initiative; the legislation must affirm that the gold is held in trust of the depositors, but does not belong to the BOG – so that the government cannot use the peoples’ investments as loan guarantees.



8. The latest surveillance technologies, plus seals, tracking tags, etc. would be used to monitor the storage vaults and bullions, bars, coins, valuables at all times. There should be multiple power sources (ECG plus battery backups) to forestall any power failure at the storage facility. The movement of the gold valuables inside the storage should be automated; no human interaction should be allowed inside the storage vaults.



9. Strict accountancy of all transactions must be ensured; all incoming, outgoing purchases and sales – must be made very transparent, to the extent possible. All current accountancy figures on transactions should be made available online to all patrons, who could monitor transactions by video or internet links.



10. A Board of Trustees for the LLC should be voted for by the investors and affiliated patrons; The Board should be tasked to provide guidelines for the operations of the company, review and make recommendations for improvement of the business concept, as well as to follow-up on any complaints and suggestions.

Obtain a Licence before you deal in gold:



To conclude, it must be noted that, to mine in Ghana, one must receive the proper authorization from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and other affiliated authorities. Even though mining contributes to the country's GDP, it also has adverse effects on the environment.



Therefore, companies must undergo rigorous government checks to ensure that they have the required expertise to mine in areas that would not destroy the environment.



Also, it must be stated, that taking gold out of Ghana or exporting gold is allowed; however, one must be aware of the rules and regulations regarding such transactions. In Ghana, one needs a licence to buy and deal with minerals.



This licence gives one the authority to export gold out of the jurisdiction. The Licence is regulated under the Minerals and Mining Act, 200 (Act 703), which states, among many other things, that, "The Minister in consultation with the commission may provide licenses to persons who the Minister considers fit, to buy and deal in the types and forms of minerals identified under the Act."



Therefore, one must possess the requisite licence to deal in gold in Ghana. This proposal is made with the hope that we could overcome and withstand the deep-seated corruption in our governance, and usher in a strong and independent institution to protect the peoples’ savings from predatory and corrupt officials.