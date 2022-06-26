Why do wealthy people donate their fortune to animals rather than humans before they pass away?

Opinions of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

Although there are many people suffering around the world, wealthy people frequently donate enormous sums of money to support animals rather than people. This is difficult to understand. What importance does that have?



I used to think folks who donate money to animals while ignoring the misery of humans were very cruel people, but now when I know how wicked people are, I firmly believe it's one of the reasons some wealthy people do that.



In all honesty, most wealthy people treat their pets, such as cats and dogs, more like family members than they do themselves. This is true; you should have more faith in a dog than in a human because only evil people kill and steal from innocent people.



Many wealthy individuals lose interest and trust in humans and instead place their trust and affection in animals as a result of having suffered hate and unpleasant experiences at the hands of people. A man's opponents will be the people in his own home, the Bible even says in Matthew 10:36.



Why do those who we attempt to improve things for others are despised? Reading the comments individuals post is the best approach to understand what people in Ghana are thinking. It appears that many Ghanaians reside there, but they are unaware of the situation in their homeland.



The efforts of writers to improve the country are not frequently acknowledged because many Ghanaians have strong attachments to tribalism and political parties; instead, they perceived an attempt to help as to harm or discredit a specific person or political party.



Ghana has been ravaged by corruption, which has harmed every aspect of the country's infrastructure.



However, if you claim that the NPP government is corrupt and that Ken Ofori-Atta is to blame for the

harm done to Ghana, those who disagree will attack you.



Why did Akufo-Addo choose to pick his relative, Ken Ofori-Atta, as the finance minister among all the NPP politicians is a crucial question that informed Ghanaians need to examine. This makes it clear that he did it to facilitate his own corruption.



However, in our job as writers working to improve Ghana, we must embrace all hate and criticism because we must realize that not everyone will share our opinions owing to ignorance and tribalism.



Many wealthy people donate all of their wealth to animals instead of people because they don't react with hatred and don't allow evil to enter their hearts; instead, they show their love to animals because they are also living things. Poor character and outrageous behaviour of people are some of the reasons for this.