Why do NDC believe in violence to wrestle power from NPP?

Opinions of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

The fact that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was born out of violence, being the metamorphosed Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), the late former President J. J. Rawlings' military junta, does not bestow on them the right to be violent and to commit violence with impunity.



Former President John Dramani Mahama, a total misfit in the position of president, in his desperation to stage a comeback, relishes in unleashing violence on the population to cow them to vote him back into power.



Why should he be supportive of acts of violence, perpetration of crimes, and dissemination of propaganda heavily pregnant with lies, to win back political power for himself and his NDC?



Why is he overflowing with evil and never satisfied with all the remunerative positions God has so far blessed him with? Why is he insatiably greedy, selfish and excessively corrupt to the point of encouraging his sycophantic bunch of uncivilized supporters and NDC members to resort to acts of violence, and obviously, criminal activities to have his way?



Many a Ghanaian that lacks the truth in them, jumps the gun if I should say so, as soon as John Mahama, the holier than thou originator of the NDC of whom Rawlings even doesn't come close, speaks.



Who is he committing his incited violence against, if not the very Ghanaians he is desperately yearning to come back to rule them?



From his behavior, he is totally unfit to come back to rule Ghana, my beloved country.



I cry for my country Ghana and those ignorantly supporting the callous, clueless, incompetent and hugely corrupt John Mahama to come back to rule Ghana.



The Ghana police must have the right of self-defense should John Dramani Mahama incite those ignorant NDC members and their supporters in the name of public demonstrations for all silly reasons to unleash violence on them as in the video below.



Ghanaians must bow down their heads in shame for having had such a wicked John Mahama as once their president who is again, doing whatever it takes to come back to power.



Ghana is doomed should John Mahama be voted back to power come election 2024.



Ghanaians, I have told you the truth. And, the bible has Jesus Christ said in John 8:32, "Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free"



Once you have known the truth, you will be a complete fool to vote to elect John Mahama again as the president of Ghana.