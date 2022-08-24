Why are assassins on the tail of Odike?

Opinions of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

I have read with shock how some alleged assassins entered the office of the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr Akwasi Addai Odike, at Kumasi Patase, on Monday, 22 August 2022.

The fact that they searched and discharged bullets while in the office as well as released gunshot bullets into the car of his bodyguard was a clear indication of the intent of the assassins. They had gone to kill him!



Has Ghana, out of insecurity, deteriorated to the point where one cannot freely air their views?



I will not blame what nearly became the unfortunate murderous fate of Odike on any alleged culture of silence in enforcement by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his NPP government, but some individuals who think they are probably overlords and are above the law hence no one dare speak evil about them. He who speaks his mind freely about them to their distaste does so at their own peril, they believe.



Nevertheless, this is exactly what Odike has done, either a day or two before the attack on his office. Those people were with the motive of dispatching him to the land of no return, the abode of departed ancestors.



I heard Odike on the radio bemoan the devastation being caused to the Atwima District or constituency in the Ashanti region by surface and alluvial miners; thus, how unscrupulous and faceless people have taken to surface mining (galamsey) are causing irredeemable damage to the rivers, forests and arable and fertile lands in the area.



I could hear him mention from the radio station where he was how river Offin, among many, has been turned into a flowing river of mud but not any potable water by surface miners and their agents and assigns. Out of the pain of seeing the lands our forefathers left for the benefit of their then-unborn future generations of whom we are now part of, and those yet to be born, extensively being destroyed by native Ghanaians and foreigners in connivance with our traditional chiefs, he could not control his emotions but to let them out as it should.



By telling the truth as it should, boldly calling a spade a spade, some faceless cowards turned assassins see him as having signed his death warrant; hence as executioners, they had better kill him. Fuck those assassins and their paymasters!



Who are these rogues calling themselves chiefs, traditional overlords, galamsey entrepreneurs, and whatnot that have taken offence at Odike’s honest expressions of views hence plotting for his death?



Odike is right to have condemned our chiefs who, as myopic, insatiably greedy, nonchalant, and clearly stupid, are supervising, if not masterminding and orchestrating, the destruction of the nation’s water bodies, forests, and arable and fertile lands.



The future of Ghana is being destroyed by the irresponsible extensive galamsey activities ongoing in Ghana, while those aspiring to rule the nation are undermining the current president’s efforts to successfully fight galamsey in the country.



Any chief, person, or spirit that sees Odike as an enemy who has stepped on their toes because he has told the truth and hence wishes him dead is a fool a million times over and is accursed.



Has Odike, by telling Ghanaians the truth, become an enemy and a target for extermination? Oh, what a similitude with what was said in Galatians 4:16 by Apostle Paul. He said, “Have I then become your enemy by telling you the truth?”



Our chiefs are in collusion with some irresponsible “sikadicious” galamsey entrepreneurs and some people in high positions to ruin the country for us and the future generations. We had better rise up, arm in arm with Odike to defend our birthright as bequeathed to us by our farsighted forefathers.



When a traditional overlord behaves disrespectfully roguishly, treat him as such! Don’t give him any respect. If they do not respect themselves, why should you, by virtue of their high status, respect them?