Why are Ghanaians afraid to admit that Akufo Addo has ruined Ghana?

Opinions of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

As a Ghanaian, I have seen the thick and thin of bad governments in many African countries but never thought I will experience the same in my own country, Ghana.



If Ghanaians will shift tribalism and hypocrisy aside, they will admit that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has ruined Ghana and is probably the worst president in the political history of Ghana.



What Ghanaians should understand is the developments of a country are not based on tribalism but efficiency and productivity, therefore, the tribe of the one ruling Ghana shouldn’t be a priority.



Nobody is saying that John Mahama wasn’t corrupt but we need to admit that what he achieved during his era as the president is something after five years in power, Akufo Addo hasn’t been able to achieve so far.



Mahama embarked on several projects, including schools, hospitals, and housing units, which many of them were left uncompleted.



That’s one of the reasons I have nothing good to write about the NPP government and since I don’t want to embarrass myself I am not interested in any political party in Ghana.



Everything is falling apart in Ghana but as soon as you speak against it people get angry because they take everything political and they want you to join the incompetent NPP government like those selfish tribal bigots and journalists that have lost their respect and integrity.



Akufo Addo promised to protect the public’s purse, yet he has stolen more money than any Ghanaian leader. He said he wants to reduce the taxes, yet he has created multiple taxations than any Ghanaian leader, above all, he has incurred more debt than any Ghanaian leader, so what is the worth of this leader?



Nana Akufo Addo has destroyed Ghana both politically and economically, yet people are scared to write or speak about it.



I think Ghana without a president for five years would have even been better than five years under Nana Akufo Addo because he hasn’t achieved anything.



Do Ghanaians think everyone supposes to be a president in that country? Some of the politicians are not qualified to be leaders despite their parents or relatives being in politics. Akufo Addo is one of them.



The reality is the current economic disaster Ghanaians are experiencing is just the tip of the iceberg. They are going to pass through the thick and thin in the remaining painful years of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.