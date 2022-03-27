Why Mahama must be given a second chance as president?

Opinions of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

From all indications, Ghanaians have missed former President John Dramani Mahama dearly; his humility, finely tuned instincts and matchless achievements keep him well ahead of the others. And I am going to prove it by outlining some of his achievements just in 3 years. Remember almost a year of is reign was wasted in a Supreme Court petition case challenging his legitimacy as president.



Economy



Former President Mahama exited office in January, 2017 with cedi to dollar rate at GHC3.80; as I write, the cedi is more than GHC8.20 against the dollar. An average price of fuel has also been increased from GHC16 a gallon to GHC51 a gallon.



Health Projects



He built District Hospitals, each with a capacity of 120 beds at Dodowa, Fomena, Kumawu, Abetifi among others. 6-District Hospitals each with 60 bed capacity at Tepa, Nsawkaw, Konongo, Salaga, Twifo Praso, the 100 bed Madina hospital and the 120-bed Bekwai Hospital.



His government expanded the utilisation of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). In 2015, the out-patient utilisation of NHIS stood at 29 million, up from nine million in 2008. The NHIS, on the whole, was also improved under his administration to ensure that people, including the vulnerable, had access to quality healthcare.



In connection with Teaching Hospitals, he built the 617-bed University of Ghana Teaching Hospital and completed the second phase of the Tamale Teaching Hospital Expansion Project.



In terms of Regional Hospitals, the 420-bed Ridge Hospital Expansion Project, Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, 250-bed Ashanti Regional Hospital at Sewua-Kumasi and the 160-bed Upper West Regional Hospital were constructed.



Institutional Hospitals:



• 500-bed Military Hospital Project in Kumasi



• 104-bed Police Hospital Project, Accra



• 130-bed Maritime Hospital, Tema.



His achievement in the area of polyclinics was impressive. This are as follows:



Five polyclinics (Phase III) in the Brong Ahafo Region at Nkrankwanta, Wamfie, Kwatire, Techimantia and Bomaa. Ten polyclinics located at Besease, Gomoa Dawurampong, Biriwa, Etsii Sunkwa, Esikuma Gyamera, Agona Duakwa, Bimpong Akunfude, Ekumfi Naakwa, Twifo Atimokwa and Gomoa Postin, all in the Central Region.



30-bed polyclinics at Adentan, Ashiaman, Bortianor, Oduman and Sege all in the Greater Accra Region were at various stages of completion when he left office.



Health Centres



18 Health Centres were completed at Amasaman, Doffor, Pokukrom, New Jejeti, Paakro, Gwollu, Fonsi, Sang, Northern Buipe, Manso Nkwanta, Abuakwa, Mase Sosekpe, Kedzie, Adamson, Kayoro, Timone, Bonsu Nkwanta and Dadieso. In addition, 2,860 CHPS Compounds were constructed. An ultra modern Eye Care Centre was also constructed at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Furthermore, a US$264 million National Medical Equipment Replacement Programme to ensure the provision of critical diagnostic and treatment equipment for many health facilities nationwide took place. Beneficiary health institutions include all Teaching Hospitals in Ghana (Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, 37 Military Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital), all Regional Hospitals, 125 District Hospitals, 14 Health Centres and 8 mobile clinics.



Roads and transport



H.E. John Mahama’s tenure in office had some of the most massive investments in the road sector in the history of the country. Some of the road projects include:



1. Achimota-Ofankor



2. Awoshie-Pokuase



3. Softline



4. Tetteh Quarshie-Adenta.



5. The Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.



6. The Kasoa overhead bridge.



7. The Airport Hills/Burma Camp network of roads.



8. The 37-El Wak-Trade Fair road.



9. The Mahama's government invested more resources in continuing the Eastern corridor roads.



10. Asphalt overlay of roads in regional and district capitals.



11. Cocoa roads across the country.



12. The Tema Motorway Roundabout decongestion project.



13. New bridge from Flower Pot Roundabout on the Spintex Road over the Accra-Tema Motorway to East Legon.



14. The Obetsebi-Lamptey interchange.



15. The Pokuase Interchange ( Sourced funding and completed architectural designs.)



16.The Motorway expansion project.



17. The Tarkwa- Bogoso- Anyanfuri road.



18. Expansion of the Takoradi and Tema Harbour



19.. Construction of Terminal(T3) of Kotoka International Airport.



20. Sekondi -Takoradi- Kojokrom railway line.



To be continued...