Why I find the debate about homosexuality in Ghana irritating

Opinions of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Columnist: Dr. Isaac Tuffour

I am not a homosexual, but I find the recent debate surrounding homosexuality in Ghana irritating and disappointing. One of the biggest challenges facing Ghana is the legal status of homosexuality in the country. Unfortunately, this prickly issue has been hijacked by the sycophant and ill-advised media, parliamentarians, religious and traditional opinion leaders denying the populace

objective and informed debate.



For example, the religious opinion argues from the procreation perspective. They happily cite to support their argument from Genesis 22:17– I will certainly bless you and make your descendants as numerous as the stars in the sky and the grains of sand on the seashore. So, for them any sexual act that does not lead to multiplication of mankind is a sin and abomination and people who practice homosexuality will be condemned to hell. Ironically, they do not condemn their God if for biological reasons one cannot reproduce as stipulated in the bible.



I am deeply troubled by such arrogant and narcissistic views.



It is important to let the nation know that homosexuality is a matter of choice and human rights guaranteed under the constitution. Why should one be ostracised for loving their humankind?



Sadly, many in our society continue to view sex as something sacred. There is nothing sacred about sex whether it involves heterosexuals or homosexuals. Sex involves filthy stuff exchange of bodily fluid, semen, and silly talks.



Religious leaders, parliamentarians, traditional leaders are all active and guilty participants. Sex, whether heterosexual or homosexual can lead to contracting sexually transmitted diseases.



Let’s think about this scenario. A soldier who returns from war or foils a terrorist attack or even a coup attempt in Ghana is likely to be treated as a hero and possibly conferred the highest medal in the country, but he is likely to be labelled a villain, a sinner, a pervert if he turns around to announce that he is a homosexual. Where is the fairness here?



I will end with a controversial interpretation of the Ashanti history that suggests that the Kingdom was even founded and thrived because of homosexuality. Legend tells us that Okomfo Anokye once transformed himself into a woman to sleep with the king of Denkyira to disable his powers. This paved way for the Ashantis to defeat the Denkyira’s. Do you read between the lines here?



So, my sycophant and religious fanatics, pause for a moment and answer these simple questions: Do I know what my pastor does behind closed doors? Do I know the true sexuality of my parliamentarian, the village chief or the pastor? Spread love not hatred in 2018. Stop being arrogant and avoid imposing your values on others.