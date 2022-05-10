Why Ghanaians don’t need prophets to tell them who will win elections in Ghana

Opinions of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

A prophecy is a message that contains information considered to have been received as a result of revelation or special inspiration and usually contains a prediction of future events.



Even though the Bible warns, "Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves," there are so many pastors in Ghana who claim to be prophets.



I don’t know if the so-called Ghanaian pastors who claim to be prophets receive their messages from God because their messages contradict what God instructs. Many can prophesy the death of someone, but it doesn’t happen.



And one of their favorites to prophesy about is politics. You will often hear that Akufo-Addo will win the 2020 presidential race, Mahama will win the 2024 presidential race, the NDC will break the eight, and so forth.



I don’t think politics in Ghana needs any prophecy about who wins or loses because if you are an intelligent Ghanaian and familiar with politics in your country, you can easily know who is doing well in the country as a politician and has a chance to win an election.



So-called Ghanaian prophets that predicted that Akufo-Addo would win the 2020 presidential race are false prophets. In my opinion, if they are good prophets communicating with God, they should have prophesied that Mahama would win the 2020 presidential race. It shall be rigged in favor of Akufo Addo.



This is exactly what happened in the 2020 presidential race. The election was rigged in favor of the current president, so what makes you a good prophet? Some Ghanaian pastors that claim to be prophets are just political prostitutes; they do that for their self-interest.



The easiest way to determine Ghanaians' politics is to evaluate and analyze the political events and the market trends, which will give you ample information on the unemployment and hardships in the country. No so-called prophet is needed to tell Ghanaians anything.