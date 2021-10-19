Why Ghana, if many African, Middle East countries are not interested in same-sex marriage?

Opinions of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

Slavery has been abolished; independence has sacked the colonial masters from Africa, and the Apartheid system of government has collapsed in South Africa.



Therefore, Western Europe and the US government are desperate always looking for means through political strategy to come closer to Africa’s rich resources.



It is not a secret that in the past decade, the US government and Western Europe have to bribe many rich resources countries in the third-world to legalize homosexuality.



This is one of the reasons today Ghana is facing the imposition of legalization of same-sex marriage on the country. Do we have to accept this nonsense?



The question is why Ghana if many countries around the world are not interested in same-sex marriage? Below are some countries not interested in the legalization of homosexuality, therefore, Ghana must follow them to reject it.



In Africa, Algeria, Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Egypt, Eritrea, Eswatini (Swaziland), Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.



In Asia, including the Middle East, are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Indonesia, (Aceh Province, South Sumatra Province and four cities in other provinces), Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, (law ruled invalid in one court in 2014 and disqualified for use against same-sex intimacy in another court in February 2017).



Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine (Gaza Strip only) Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.



In the Americas or the Caribbean, are Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica (But see “Dominica leader: No enforcement of anti-gay law“) Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines.



In Oceania, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Tuvalu,



In Europe, so far, the Belarusian Justice Ministry has refused to legally register a homosexual rights organization in Minsk. Ghana, therefore, says no to the legalization of homosexuality in the country.