Who really wants the welfare of the citizenry of this nation Ghana?

Opinions of Monday, 21 March 2022

Columnist: Bernard Asoampa Adiankah

In my estimation, there is no one in this country who wants anyone to prosper apart from their selfish reasons. Globally there had been a pandemic, Covid-19 and the mighty economies are crawling how much more are the developing countries?



Instead of coming together and reason to come out of the challenges, we have used the situation for political expediency. Regardless of what has happened one thing I would like the President to note is his beloved Flagship Free SHS.



This envious intervention needs not to be touched because it is there for everybody, the poor, the underprivileged, the disabled, etc. The privileged in society are now calling for a review of the concept because they don't see why their children should mingle with the poor in the same classroom.



Others are claiming they are rich and see no reason why the government should cater to their children in school. May the good Lord richly bless them but they have forgotten that there are private schools for the rich eg Ghana International School where school fees are quoted in US Dollars.



Recently, one of them suggested that certain schools like Achimota etc could be categorized fee-paying so that the rich could send their children there why? Others have come to suggest that only pupils of public JHS should be offered the free SHS. Has that person thought of the economic implications of his suggestions?



If for one-year financial infractions could sum up to Ghc12billion into private pockets free of charge to individuals then what is Ghc1.5billion to train our children for the future?



Mr. President, this is the most important intervention no one has done in Africa so stick to your plan and leave a legacy for posterity. Those calling for various reviews should do that after 2024 after you had left. The same people will criticize you again the moment you succumb to their request.



You have created a platform for equal opportunities and no one can take this from you so never mind the few detractors who think they have everything.



God bless our nation Ghana and God bless you, Mr. President