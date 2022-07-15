Who led DMB to the slaughter House?

Opinions of Friday, 15 July 2022

Columnist: Boniface A. Sutinga

For very personal and professional reasons, I have always held back on going hard on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB) but after listening to him yesterday, I felt insulted, disappointed and embarrassed.



We are going through severe economic crisis and when you are given the opportunity to address Ghanaians, instead of boldly admitting the reality and probably taking responsibility for the mess, you travel back 6yrs to attack someone you dislodged using the same means - incompetence!



Ghanaians voted JDM out because you made us believe that the man was incompetent, corrupt and bereft of ideas; one of his biggest crimes was taking us to the IMF, a decision some us can't forgive him for.



To DMB, going to the IMF was unpardonable because in his view, we had all the resources here to develop this country; Cedi depreciation and inflation were signs that the fundamentals were weak hence JDM and his team stood exposed.



6yrs on, having been given the mandate, you are still blaming the Mahama administration for our current crisis... how ludicrous and disingenuous can you get. Governance is serious business not some kind of a Shakespearean comedy so DMB must be told to get serious.



By the way, what were his handlers thinking when they accepted the invitation to him to deliver that lecture? In times like this, the last thing any manager of an economy should entertain is to be delivering an academic lecture laced with half truths, blame shifting and responsibility shedding.



To the organizers of the programme, what was their objective - a Central University styled lecture to white wash the man's image? Then they got it completely wrong, what they did amounts to pushing a man who is on a suicide mission to an early grave. They miscalculated, the situation we are in is beyond redemption! Of course, that is what patronage and rent seeking does to otherwise reasonable minds.



Instead of sitting on the high horse, DMB should be apologizing to Ghanaians for his mendacious attempt to extricate himself from our present woes, he has been tested and has been found wanting and unfit; he has no right to continue to go about parroting his academic slogans and theories.



As for his claims of being the digitalization messiah, the least said the better - digitalization is a process not an event - how was he expecting Nkrumah to digitalize the economy in the 1950/60s when the infrastructure did not exist anywhere in the world? How was he expecting us to go digital in the 1990s, when the infrastructure for that purpose was just emerging even in the most advanced countries? As late as 2010, how many Ghanaians possessed even a smart phone not to talk about assess to the internet? When we warned them about the uselessness of a digital address system in the absence of physical addresses, did they listen?



We fall for a lot of puppy cock in this country!