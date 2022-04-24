You are here: HomeWallOpinionsArticles2022 04 24Article 1522559

Opinions of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Columnist: DOCTOR KWADWO YE-LARGE

Who is agentleman?

A gentleman isn't someone who wears latest dresses in town neither the one that wears the latest sneakers in town.

A gentleman doesn't flirt with almost every lady that comes his way

A Gentleman doesn't Crown himself a king for having an affair with a number of ladies, a pity

A Gentleman doesn't lie in a relationship not to brag about dating different ladies

simultaneously,

WHO THEN IS A GENTLEMAN?

In this 21st century, being a gentleman is based on a man's values, morality and honor.

Things such as men who are polite, calm, and considerate at are the cornerstone for defining what it means to be a gentleman.

The most common perception for a gentleman is a man who ensures that he is chivalrous towards women.

A Gentleman plans towards the future of his wife and children even if he is single.

In a nutshell, let's use these 10 words or phrases to define the qualities of being a

Gentleman,

Generous, Positive, Lifelong Learner, Civil, Well-Mannered, Hard Worker, Sharp Appearance, Effective Communicator, Confident and lastly Person of Integrity

You being a man doesn't automatically grant you the qualifications to be a gentleman. Stop bragging because the life you live doesn't emulate someone who's a gentleman.

May the Lord help us allWHO IS A GENTLEMAN?

