Opinions of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Columnist: Unknown

I am the traveling farmer

I journey all round to plant

I move on as I await the harvest



I am the bird

I cross over trees and bridges

Valleys and mountains

My destination though far in view

I fly on



I am the hunter

I shoot with my gaze fixed on the prey

Nothing else gets my attention than the mission in hand.



I am the ant

I gather my barns ahead

I have no time to waste



I am a beautiful flower

I attract with my candour

Good stick, bad flee

Only heavens understand!



Yes I am the giant oak tree

The priceless gift from the land of Africa

My foundation is solid and firm

Out of my branches are fruits of strength, resistance and knowledge.