Who am I?

I am the traveling farmer
I journey all round to plant
I move on as I await the harvest

I am the bird
I cross over trees and bridges
Valleys and mountains
My destination though far in view
I fly on

I am the hunter
I shoot with my gaze fixed on the prey
Nothing else gets my attention than the mission in hand.

I am the ant
I gather my barns ahead
I have no time to waste

I am a beautiful flower
I attract with my candour
Good stick, bad flee
Only heavens understand!

Yes I am the giant oak tree
The priceless gift from the land of Africa
My foundation is solid and firm
Out of my branches are fruits of strength, resistance and knowledge.

