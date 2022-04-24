Opinions of Sunday, 24 April 2022
Columnist: Unknown
I am the traveling farmer
I journey all round to plant
I move on as I await the harvest
I am the bird
I cross over trees and bridges
Valleys and mountains
My destination though far in view
I fly on
I am the hunter
I shoot with my gaze fixed on the prey
Nothing else gets my attention than the mission in hand.
I am the ant
I gather my barns ahead
I have no time to waste
I am a beautiful flower
I attract with my candour
Good stick, bad flee
Only heavens understand!
Yes I am the giant oak tree
The priceless gift from the land of Africa
My foundation is solid and firm
Out of my branches are fruits of strength, resistance and knowledge.