Where is the ‘Anas’ Principle’ you promised to use to fight corruption, Mr. President

Opinions of Monday, 13 December 2021

Columnist: Naah John

Way before Nana Akuffo-Addo became president in 2017, he unequivocally told Ghanaians that he would employ the investigative journalistic approach (Anas’ principle) to fight the cancer of corruption which is dangerously swallowing our insufficient financial resources to benefit only a few.



Admittedly, our meager financial resources are competing with numerous basic developmental needs, and they need to be used judiciously.



The perception the President created around himself in the fight against corruption whilst in opposition is in sharp contrast with currently corruption-riddled allegations against his appointees.



The unenviable accolades such as ‘clearing agent’ and ‘mother serpent of corruption’ earned by Nana Akuffo-Addo are demonstrable evidence that he has indeed failed the fight against the cancer of corruption in Ghana.



Many Ghanaians including me are sadly astonished to witness the booming trajectory of corruption-related allegations under the regime of Nana Akuffo-Addo.



The President himself undoubtedly knows that corruption is an underhand dealing intentionally carried out by beneficiaries to outwit the bureaucratic and straight systems put in place. For the President to have said that he has fought corruption enough in his regime is worrying and cosmetic, to say the least, as his assertion is extremely far from the reality on the ground under his watch!



Mr. President, the unresolved alleged PDS, contracts for sale at the PPA, contaminated fuel at the BOST, Agyapa, Sputnik V involving the health minister scandals, etc., as well as no single appointee of yours, is standing trial now is ample evidence of your defeat in the fight against corruption.



To only use previous NDC appointees, Dr. Opuni et.al to whitewash your inactions in the corruption fight is a brainer! Thus, for the President to be self-praising himself on the rather dwindling corruption fight and telling Ghanaians to bring evidence against his stained appointees is highly unfortunate and depressing to read about or listen to.



Where is the ‘Anas’ Principle’ you promised Ghanaians to enable you to fight the corruption menace in the country, Mr. President? It is rather during your regime that the ace Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been loudly silent with his investigative pieces and other anti-corruption voices including journalists, opinion leaders, and CSOs in the country.



I think it is appropriate to state that if you can’t make Ghana better than you came to meet in 2017 as President, please don’t make it worst before you leave office in 2024. Ghana indeed needs much better and responsible leadership from you, Mr. President!