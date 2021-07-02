When our defenders turn to attack us

Opinions of Friday, 2 July 2021

Columnist: Ebenezer P. K. Aganu-Luvo

Many of the people in the world are very familiar with soccer and are enthused when watching or playing it. The game carries three sets of players aside from the goalkeeper in the goalpost – the defenders, the midfielders, and the attackers (or strikers).



The strength of the team in preventing the opponents from landing the ball behind the goal line to make a score falls on the defenders. It would be unthinkable and tragic for the team should her defenders turn to attack their own goal area. The effect would be more disastrous for the team than if it came from the attackers of the opposing team.



The recent shooting incident at Ejura is no less a situation comparable to the above. The security agencies of the nation that are supposed to be the defenders of the Ghanaian people have become attackers of these same people they have been trained and have vowed to protect.



We saw in the videos and pictures of the event how armed military men (at least a specific situation of a military man) aimed at unarmed civilians. With that specific posture of the military man kneeling (on a knee) and aiming straight into the mob, we cannot but say that that was a deliberate attempt of shooting to kill or (to compensate the act,) shooting to murder.



The whole shooting incident suggests clearly that the security agencies who went to the scene had no intention other than that which they did. But this is Ghana, our nation Ghana, our beloved country where a situation like this is not the first of its kind.



Every reasonable Ghanaian is now calling for justice and punitive measures to be taken against the police and the military for this woefully unprofessional act of theirs. But where will this go and where will it end. In a situation like the Ejura incident which has led to murder and injuries owing to police and military brutality, we are not without precedent.



For me the police are to bear the greater blame than even the military that did the shooting and whose actions resulted in deaths and injuries. Was the situation at Ejura something the police could not have handled for which reason they needed to invite the military?



If a group of ordinary watchmen (as we know them in our country) were sent to Ejura to calm the situation, they would have done better than what the police and the military did. Looking at current happenings in the country, Ghanaians are always and every day losing trust in the police, from the IGP to the constable.



We are witnesses to how recruitment processes are and we cannot trust that they are given any better training and these are those who rise to occupy positions and give orders like what was given whose resultant consequences are staring in our faces from Ejura.



We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who suffered death. Unfortunately, this is Ghana. We are hoping investigations will be made into the matter but we know again that this same hope is in vain because I want to repeat that this is Ghana. At present, the authorities will make you feel their concern but in all such situations, their concern is only a camouflage.



I, therefore, urged Ghanaians to be careful with their lives because it has almost always happened that people who kill others by their negligence are left off the hook. Protect yourselves since our defenders have turned against us and are attacking us.



It is only God who can bless our homeland Ghana.