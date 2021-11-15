Opinions of Monday, 15 November 2021

Columnist: Anthony Afrane

My heart is beating kumkum, kumkum for your beautiful love as I write this message to you. I like the things you do me at secret places. You make me see that the world is sweet also.



If your love is a crime then I am a policeman to catch it to my heart prison because it is not ordinarily love. But the thing I am frightened about always is that many girls want you. They do things to make me jealous.



You saw that many men want me but am minding you only. So promise me that the devils will not win you from me, because I gave all my heart to you.



Remember our times together.



I love you more than all the sands on the beach. Forget me not or else you will be shocked soon.



Just after I finished reading Ama Gyimaa’s letter, I saw purported breaking news which had gone viral. Chai, Ghana people dey talk! They said some woman is talking like a Whiteman, threatening her boss. Those who are whispering to me to give the meaning of “Whiteman” in Twi must stop. I’m not your Twi teacher, please.



"Hehehehehe, love matter is serious matter oo. Bolton says that when a man loves a woman, he will give up his comfort and sleep out in the rain, and fit charter flight for her without sweat. No be me dey talk oo. I’m sitting my somewhere, and I don’t want any trouble, ayoo. Please if you want further details go ask Michael Bolton".



"Wha shawa say to those people talking about my uncle? Orawatu say they must stop because I’m not happy at all about what they are doing, and my heart is beating kumkum, kumkum. I know you are sad too, but please let me console you with Michael Bolton’s song"



When a man loves a woman



Can’t keep his mind on anything else



He’d trade the world

For a good thing, he’s found



If she is bad, he can’t see it



She can do no wrong

Turn his back on his best friend



If he puts her down

When a man loves a woman



Spend his very last dime



Trying to hold on to what he needs

He’d give up all his comforts



And sleep out in the rain



If she said that’s the way



It ought to be

When a man loves a woman



I give you everything I got (yeah)



Trying to hold on

To your precious love

Baby, please don’t treat me bad



When a man loves a woman



Deep down in his soul

She can bring him such misery



If she is playing him for a fool



He’s the last one to know



Loving eyes can never see



Yes when a man loves a woman



I know exactly how he feels



‘Cause baby, baby, baby



I am a man



When a man loves a woman



Oga I beg you take Ama Gyimaa’s advice oo, don’t do things that will hurt that Whitewoman oo, else she will tell the world the things you do to her at secret places oo. Forget her not oo, so you don’t become what a shock, as Ama Gyimaa would like to put it.