When a ‘Mass Murderer’ accuses law enforcement officers of applying unreasonable force in his arrest

Opinions of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Columnist: Alhassan Salifu Bawah

Kennedy Agyapong, one of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential aspirants is bereft of ideas in respect of a campaign message to the delegates for the upcoming November 4 primaries (Ken has publicly declared that the NPP can’t win the 2024 elections); and consequently being widely acknowledged of being in charge of a train in an advanced state of derailment, has resorted to peddling falsehoods and all kinds of unreasonable and inconsistent statements.



Kennedy Agyapong is gradually gaining notoriety as a carrier and peddler of cooked stories and someone in a comfortable lead with regards to threatening others.



In 2018, Kennedy Agyapong “…went ahead to dare Anas to proceed to show the documentary on sports corruption in Ghana on June 6 and that if he does, he will also expose him”. https://www.graphic.com.gh/news/general-news/i-will-expose-anas-kennedy-agyapong.html (published on May 28, 2018).



The said documentary was broadcast by Anas, and interestingly, over 5 years down the line, Ken is yet to fulfill his promise/threat. What an empty braggart!

Even though Ken at some point came out with an apology for a documentary titled: “Who Watches the Watchman”, this was dismissed by a majority of the Ghanaian public as lacking credibility, hence, Anas still stands tall.



Quite recently, Ken is on record to have categorically stated that, His Excellency, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the current Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, and soon to be confirmed as the Presidential candidate of the NPP for the 2024 Presidential election come November 4, 2023, paid some delegates huge amounts of money during the NPP super delegates conference held on August 28, 2023, but as usual of Ken, he has classically failed to provide any evidential proof.



Ken is challenged to come out with a video of the Vice President openly sharing money and Pick-up vehicles to delegates, for the public to view and judge.

Gallivanting around with fake videos is the stock-in-trade of cowards!



Ken recently stated that he had a 3.84 GPA in Economics; see link below: https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/I-had-a-3-84-GPA-in-Economics-Kennedy-Agyapong-reveals-1862330 (published October 15, 2023). It is most likely that Ken had a 4.0 GPA in Peddling Falsehood, but this has miraculously escaped his porous memory.



It is obvious that Ken is not a credible person, and therefore, ought not be entrusted with the leadership of the NPP.



Kennedy Agyapong, faced with a moribund campaign, has resorted to disgraceful and distasteful statements.



For instance, Ken has stated that he has given each of his children, a house. “According to Mr Agyapong who has 22 children with 12 different women, each of the kids has got a house”. See link:



https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/I-ve-given-each-of-my-children-a-house-dished-out-properties-to-them-while-I-am-alive-Ken-Agyapong-1857581 (published October 5, 2023).



Anyway, does Ken know what others have given their children? Ken should know that as compared to real rich men, what he has and claims to be rich, is “chicken feed” (to borrow the words of his colleague MP and ‘comrade-in-arms’, aka owner of UEW), in the eyes of real wealthy individuals whose one-month charitable donations can buy Ken and his supposed wealth.



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has a clear and unambiguous campaign message to send across to the delegates, and that is what he is quietly doing in the various constituencies across the country.



As a result of leading a decent campaign and putting across a clearly defined campaign message, Dr. Bawumia had to postpone his originally planned campaign tour of the North East Region, which was scheduled from 21st to 22nd October 2023, to 29th and 30th October 2023, in order to avoid a clash in the Region with Ken, since Ken, without a clearly mapped out campaign tour of the country, went ahead to deliberately fix his campaign tour of the Region to coincide with the tour of the Vice President.



Having announced to the whole world that he has bags of money and has given his two international football teams, thus 22 children a house each, and pays his driver Ghc 5,000 a month, nothing stops Ken from giving each of the NPP delegates a house, as proof of his sincerity and a confirmation of his immense wealth. Anything short of this would be an insult to the delegates.



Dr. Bawumia has an eye-catching campaign message, and that is precisely what he is quietly propagating to the discerning delegates all over the country. Not for once has he mentioned the name of any of his competitors; what for?

There is no room for pettiness, threats, and outright falsehoods in the Vice President’s campaign. The business is to get the appealing campaign message to the delegates out there, and NOTHING else!



Dr. Bawumia is well-mannered and respects all and sundry. Everyone matters to Dr. Bawumia. When it comes to confidentiality, Dr. Bawumia is top-notch. Never will he disclose to any other person, what he has discussed with an individual or group, or what he has done for someone.



Some aspirants are associated with frequently threatening to disclose confidential information of the NPP and other close allies that they have fallen out with, to the public, and are notorious for broadcasting what they have done for others; such persons cannot be entrusted with the mandate to lead the NPP in particular and Ghana in general.



Therefore, delegates are hereby appealed, to ignore the naysayers who have publicly proclaimed that the NPP cannot win the 2024 elections take note of these exceptional qualities embedded in the Vice President, and hand him the mandate to lead the NPP into the 2024 Presidential election, to serve as a catalyst towards securing a decisive victory for the Party on December 7, 2024; it is possible, Insha Allah!