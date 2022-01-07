What solution does the NPP government have for the depressed youth

Opinions of Friday, 7 January 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

Every Ghanaian, especially, the poor, has wonderful hopes, dreams, and expectations for a better future in the country; however, the unfriendly political and economic situation is unbearable.



Ghanaians are now facing the toughest challenges, including a high rate of unemployment, crime, and corruption, throughout the country and the situation has worsened since the government has lost control to deal with the issues.



Chronic corruption and poverty continue to rob the happiness of many Ghanaians, without any means to liberate themselves from those social ailments.



The high rate of unemployment and hard life, are some of the causes leading to depression, violence, and crime, especially, armed robbery in Ghana.



Ghanaians understand that every human being is bound to face difficulties in their lives; however, the problems in Ghana are human error caused by incompetence and corruption.



It doesn't make sense at all that a country that has such rich resources, including gold, timber, diamond, bauxite, etc, citizens will suffer in such a manner.



According to the World Federation for Mental Health, depression is a significant contributor to the global burden of disease and affects people in all communities across the world.



I am, therefore, not surprised over the high rate of youth depression and deaths in Ghana at the moment. This is not an exaggeration; many of the youth are dying or depressed in Ghana.



Today, depression is estimated to affect 350 million people. The World Mental Health Survey conducted in 17 countries found that on average about 1 in 20 people reported having an episode of depression.



Fear, anxiety, depression, and poverty can easily be prevented or reduced by employment but there are no jobs, and where there are jobs if you don’t pay bribe, you can’t get it.



These are some of the reasons many of the Ghanaian youth are living on drugs and alcohol, increasing and worsening their problems physically and psychologically.



If there are no jobs, you’ll face financial matters, such difficulties often wear people down psychologically too.



I will strongly advise the NPP government to use the remaining years in power to solve the problems of the youth, to save them from depression and mass suicide.