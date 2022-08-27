What notable accomplishments has the NPP government made in order to end the eighth cycle?

Opinions of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

When I read that the "NPP names 10 deputy national executives; 18 directors to support 'break the 8' agenda," I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me. Politicians' lack of shame is an embarrassment and a farce to Ghanaian politics. What progress has the NPP government made in pursuing that objective?



It amazes me to read such news over the claims of the NPP government of breaking the 8th cycle, given the harm and devastation the NPP government has caused Ghana, resulting in the collapse of the economy, depressed currency, enormous debt without accountability, high rate of unemployment, and significantly increased corruption.



What is happening under the current NPP administration is not politics; rather, it is a struggle to hold onto power so as to accumulate wealth. The riches of the Kojo Owusu-Afriyie, and Eugene Arhin, the president's director of communication, are persuasive enough to inform Ghanaians that the goal of politics in Ghana is to accumulate a fortune.



Akufo Addo is not only a careless leader but also an ineffective president who disregarded Ghana's struggling economy and high unemployment rate. He booked pricey planes for his international travels, which cost Ghana dearly by wrecking its economy and devaluing its currency. Why is this party still talking about breaking the eighth cycle while Ghana is currently buried under a mountain of debt with no accountability?



Akufo Addo has failed as a leader because, in addition to money being taken from government coffers and sent to unidentified foreign countries, the country's meager resources are often mishandled. For instance, the president intends to construct a cathedral despite the high unemployment rate in the nation. Although the project hasn't been started, millions have already been invested.



This government is a complete waste of resources, and the same waste will be directed toward the nomination of the so-called 10 executives who are supposed to forward the "break the 8" agenda. This government has been a headache for ordinary Ghanaians, after six years in power, the NPP still has no plans for the average citizen.



Despite the pains and suffering Akufo Addo has caused Ghanaians, it is absurd and even shameful in the eyes of both domestic and foreign diplomats to admit that the NPP still hopes to win the 2024 elections, even though they lost the 2020 elections. I don't believe Ghanaians will allow such a bogus election to happen again.