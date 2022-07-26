Opinions of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Columnist: Frimpong Manson

I read from modernghana.com of the Seven factories coming as banso seeks to become an industrial hub and I was extremely happy for the people of Banso, a farming community in the Asante-Akim South Municipality.



The chiefs and their elders of that community have proven to the world how selfless they are and have gone that far to reduce unemployment by putting up cassava factories, organic fertilizer, shirts, block making, and milk, and chocolate factories.



That kept me asking myself What is the role of our Chiefs. One of the roles of our chiefs is socio-economic development, which is seeking the welfare of the village folks.



Today unemployment has become one of the major problems confronting every nation in the world so leaders around the world have made it their priority to solve this problem, yes, because unemployment destroys life, it can break marriages, turn a sober person into something else, etc and if care is not taken, the youth in the country will retire unemployed.



But it's so pathetic that whilst Banso Chiefs and their elders are doing everything possible to create employment, some Chiefs and their elders in the Assin North are demonstrating their selfishness to the world by putting up a very expensive and magnificent palace in their town, claiming that is the third best palace in Africa while the village folks live in extreme poverty.



The cost of the palace alone can put up about four factories which could have been the industrial hub around Assin North. My questions are, Are there going to have monthly or annual meetings of Kings in Africa at the palace? And will the palace put food on the village folks' table? Folks of the village were hoping that the connections and the influence their chief has was going to bring employment to the town but that was not the case. They have a very selfish Chief who doesn’t think about them so they have to live a hopeless life in the village.



I will argue our local leaders emulate the leaders of Banso community and make employment their priority and use their influences and connections to fight for their village folks and in that way, it will help to reduce unemployment in the country. Kudos to Nana Kyei Ababio and his elders and may God grant you more wisdom and bless you immensely.